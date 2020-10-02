At the White House in 1918, the first person who fell ill with the so-called Spanish flu was President Woodrow Wilson’s personal secretary; He was followed by the eldest daughter of the president. Members of the secret service fell ill. Not even a few inhabitants who no longer occupy the presidential residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and who at that time roamed freely in the back garden, with the function of collecting donations to alleviate the effects of the war, were not saved: sheep. The sheep saved their lives, were transferred to a veterinary hospital and from there they jumped into the history books.

The great flu of more than 100 years ago killed more than 675,000 Americans and more than 50 million people worldwide. World War I was nearing the end, and President Wilson never made a public statement about the pandemic. It was time to join forces, for patriotism and, as on other occasions, the first casualty was the truth.

Since the founding of the United States, no other epidemic has been as deadly as the 1918 virus, whose peak of devastation coincided with the last death throes of the Great War. It was April 1919 when Wilson traveled to the Paris Peace Conference to establish the terms of the end of the conflict. Shortly after arriving in Europe, Wilson fell ill, so severe were his symptoms that his personal physician, Cary Grayson, even speculated that he had been poisoned.

Fever, violent coughing spells, sweats … symptoms that left the Democratic president barely breathing while he had to face the signing of the end of the Great War. So bad was his health, that it was even considered whether the president could continue, since even sitting on the bed was an impossible effort for Wilson.

His team did their best to keep the president’s diagnosis secret and the American leader was reported to have a cold, perhaps due to the cold and rainy bad weather in Paris.

As Scott Berg writes in his biography of Wilson, a man who was predictable in his actions, he suddenly became erratic and paranoid. Wilson believed that he lived surrounded by spies. He was delusional due to fever. He accused his assistants of moving the furniture in his room.

The talks to restore peace to a Europe devastated by the war – to which the deadly flu was added – were maintained and Wilson had to rely on his closest collaborators until he could resume his place at the negotiating table. According to journalist Michael S. Rosenwald in the newspaper The Washington PostWilson was so battered by the disease that he ended up accepting French requests that a few weeks earlier he had considered non-negotiable. The president eventually recovered, but suffered a stroke a few months later. He died in 1924.

