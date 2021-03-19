As we prepare to celebrate the anniversary of that eternal historical phrase “Do not cripple them”, a high appreciation came to the patron of words and deeds, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, when the International Scientific Advisory Council chose him for the award. Best international figure in the field of humanitarian relief «DIHAD 2021».

An image of high esteem and gratitude for a brilliant leader whose stances and letters bow in gratitude and respect. With his insightful vision, outlook, wisdom and sound opinions, many achievements and gains have been achieved, and it takes on a civilized and human dimension, especially with the repercussions we have witnessed and witnessed in the world that have struck the joints of daily life and economies in many countries. The outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

This phrase had the effect of magic, and it transmits safety, security and reassurance in the hearts of all citizens and residents, and with it effective management has been achieved to deal with the pandemic at various levels and levels locally and internationally. With the directives and follow-up of His Highness, emphasizing that food and medicine is a red line in the UAE, the work teams, authorities and relevant departments have rolled up their sleeves until they achieve the achievement that is embodied in controlling the rate of disease infections and vaccinating more than 52% of the population after distributing nearly seven million doses of the vaccine free of charge to all citizens. And residents. The detection and examination campaigns continue on the same path on the road to recovering from the pandemic and its effects, with close follow-up by the National Committee for the Management and Governance of the Recovery phase of the “Corona Crisis”.

While most countries of the world, including major developed countries, were leaning back on themselves and closing their airports and ports, our national carriers, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, were transporting hundreds of tons of materials and aid to more than 130 countries. In various continents of the world, about two million medical workers have benefited from it to support medical staff in the face of the pandemic, not only that, but his humanitarian initiatives included contributing to the evacuation of hundreds of citizens of brotherly and friendly countries who were stranded, and housing them in the humanitarian city in Abu Dhabi pending completion Check on their health before they travel to their countries, safe and secure.

Countless high-profile humanitarian initiatives are not alien to the knight of humanity who obtained from the helper of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. God bless Khaled, and the UAE has always been a beacon of goodness and giving.