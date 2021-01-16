If you have just graduated, this message is for you. First, to say well done, congratulations. “On July 7, 2020, rather than going through traditional channels of expression, Emmanuel Macron chose to innovate to address new graduates. The president does like 4 million French people: he inaugurates his Tik Tok account, now followed by 1.1 million people, by posting a short formal speech, light years away from the humorous codes of this Chinese social network very popular with young people. The next day, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, pioneer in political communication via social networks in France, answered him in a pastille of another style. A self-parody mix of his cult phrase “La République, c’est moi!” “And pastiche of the tube” Anissa “by the young singer Wejdene:” You are talking to Macron / But my name is Mélenchon / You are out of sight / Go see your Parcoursup! “” We had been looking for a gateway to Tik Tok for a long time; it was a response to Macron on Parcoursup with an offbeat tone, ”says Antoine Léaument, head of digital communication for rebellious France.

Two videos, one “à la papa”, the other more wacky. Two immediate buzz, until being picked up by historical media. And above all, a shift, that of the real entry of French politics into the Tik Tok era which testifies to a desire to reach a large public. A very late arrival compared to the foreign precursors who, from the European extreme right (the Italian Matteo Salvini, the Belgian Tom Van Grieken…) to the world left (the American Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Spanish Podemos party…) , understood the viral potential of these platforms.

Condescension for novelty

In France, between condescension for novelty and refusal to find oneself between the videos of cats and teenagers dancing, the political world is struggling to get up to date when it comes to investing in a trendy social network . “For each innovation, there are three stages: first we say that it is useless, then dangerous, before considering it as obvious,” explains Anne-Claire Ruel, teacher in political communication at Paris-XIII, who regrets that “two worlds ignore each other”. But, due to an increasingly fragmented audience, “politicians will all end up getting started, because sending a message vertically doesn’t work anymore.”

Since 15-34 year olds spend, on average, only 1.56 hours a day in front of television, compared to 5.13 for those over 50, how can we reach these young generations who have deserted the traditional media? Without being a panacea, social networks, including Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitch, seem to be the ideal places to combine long time and new audiences. It is on this intuition that rebellious France bases its digital strategy: “Jean-Luc Mélenchon has invested in the networks to have a freedom of expression that the media cannot offer: time is limited and they must tackle it. other subjects than ours, explains Antoine Léaument. We’re going to keep Tik Tok to do more ironic things. To expose the program, we will rather go through other networks (Twitch and YouTube – Editor’s note) where we can achieve long formats. “

“A risk-taking”

A tactic that can pay off, provided you follow the codes specific to each application. “Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson, is doing quite well,” notes Anne-Claire Ruel. On Instagram, the minister succeeds in taking advantage of the large audiences formed by the influencers (the former Miss France Marine Lorphelin, the beauty youtuber EnjoyPhoenix…) with whom he talks in lives. The same goes for the MEP Raphaël Glucksmann (Public square), who was able to rely on his 516,000 subscribers to raise awareness of the plight of the Uyghurs in China. Not all of them knew how to do it. From Alain Juppé awkwardly trying his hand at the student and alcoholic game of Beer Pong to Agnès Buzyn in calamitous speeches in front of the camera, via Bruno Le Maire launching: “I would like any Frenchman, in any school , say: “Damn, I’m French! That is the class !” »With a false accent of« youth »during an interview with the youtubeur HugoDécrypte, many are the policies to appear, at best, rigid, if not ridiculous.

“It’s a risk-taking,” assumes Julia Castanier, communications director of the Communist Party. On November 18, the PCF opened a Tik Tok profile to “offer political content”, while taking up “trends in (its) way”. If the audience is still low with a little more than 300 subscribers for a dozen videos, the Communists want to gain momentum by continuing to make their ideas known or to mock Gerald Darmanin with an extract from “Game of Thrones”. The national secretary Fabien Roussel even gave of his person with a typical choreography of the application where he gives his age (51 years), his favorite color (blue), his love situation (as a couple), but also what makes it. vibrate (humans first). “We target the very young. But we do not want to buzz without there being a background: the human first, it is our signature ”, affirms Julia Castanier.

Know how to seize the codes

“That politicians go on the Internet to grab the tools where people are present, that does not surprise me. The question is how is it done: I see that they use it for communication, not interaction. They do not know how to do it, there is a culture of TV or radio where only they express themselves, ”observes Jean Massiet, political streamer on Twitch (see opposite). “To be there to be there would be counter-productive. We should not look at this with contempt, but seize the codes by producing own editorial content, ”says Anne-Claire Ruel.

Advice which must have escaped the Minister Delegate for Citizenship when playing to the fullest the political-spectacle card without apparent bottom: “Hello young entrepreneur, I am Marlène Schiappa and I arrive on Tik Tok. “We had to wait for a second video to understand this shattering appearance. “My ministry decided to partner with Tik Tok to share information against gender-based and sexual violence against women. (…) The best way for something to be taken up is to create a debate, a controversy, a buzz ”, she justified herself in a paraphrase by Léon Zitrone who sums up her use of social networks:“ Who ‘they talk about me for good or bad, it doesn’t matter. The main thing is that they are talking about me. “