The usual hundred days of courtesy to assess the performance of any position have not yet elapsed, but in these more than two months since Gustavo Petro took office as president of Colombia, on August 7, some issues are changing and others, not so much. The proposal for “Total Peace” launched at the beginning of his mandate, the allegation in the fight against drugs solemnly presented in the General Assembly of the United Nations, together with the decisive position taken against the climate changeare marking some of the public positions of the new president.

However, the consequences of violence, drug trafficking or the environmental crisis, in terms of forced displacement, violence, lack of protection of rights, hunger and human suffering —humanitarian impacts—, in the interior of the country, have had to wait to be mentioned by the president until last September 26 in the act of reopening the border with Venezuela, when he declared: “The fact that Cúcuta has become one of the poorest cities in Colombia has to do with a humanitarian disaster on the other side, and with another humanitarian disaster on this side.” Positive progress and recognition of a humanitarian crisis in both countries that, on occasions, they do not want to accept or try to manipulate. As in Monterroso’s story, the crisis was still there. The fact that a good part of the media pick up the first part of the sentence, the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, but not the second, the crisis in Colombia, is something that has been very common during all these years. You know, the straw in someone else’s eye.

The existence and continuity of a serious humanitarian situation in the country, derived from the long armed conflict, has been evident for decades and, although the signing of the Peace Agreement with the FARC in 2016 meant an improvement in the indicators in a large part of the territory, in some places the situation has worsened and the damage caused by the so-called GANE (non-state armed groups) has increased.

The last humanitarian trends and humanitarian impact report published in July shows this reality. “The first half of 2022 has represented a challenge for the provision of humanitarian assistance, with more than 100,000 people affected by massive displacement and confinement.” In addition, despite the fact that the victims of mass displacement only increased by 2.7% comparing the first semester of 2022 with the same period of 2021, these are five times the figures observed in the same period of 2017, the first six months of implementation. of the agreement with the FARC.

Source: OCHA Monitor

A similar trend can be observed in the case of victims of massacres, which, although they have decreased by 27.4% between the first semester of 2021 and the first semester of 2022, double the figures registered by OCHA for the first six months of 2018.

Source: OCHA Monitor.

These trends correspond mainly to the expansion and consolidation of non-state armed groups towards areas previously controlled by the FARC and the dispute between them over territorial control and illicit economies such as drug trafficking and illegal mining. For example, the ELN already has a presence in 14% of the municipalities of the country and the dissident group led by Gentil Duarte, before his death, in 10%. Added to this are several smaller groups with a much more concentrated presence at the local level, but which also exercise territorial control and generate humanitarian effects.

Together with these data, the testimonies given by both national and international humanitarian organizations on the ground leave no room for doubt about the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in some regions. From the Institute of Studies on Conflicts and Humanitarian Action (IECAH) we have had the opportunity to carry out the real-time evaluation of the LOOK II program (Interagency Mechanism for Emergency Response) of which the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Doctors of the World (MDM), Action Against Hunger (ACH), Alliance for Solidarity (ApS) and ACAPS, and which is funded by DG ECHO of the European Commission. We have verified the effects on communities in regions such as Chocó, Cauca, Norte de Santander, Nariño, among others, and the relevance of independent humanitarian action based on principles.

Confusion around humanitarian action

Humanitarian issues have been the subject of some confusion in Colombia for decades and, unfortunately, continue to be so today. If during the governments of Álvaro Uribe the existence of a conflict and the humanitarian crisis was denied, but the work of international humanitarian organizations was allowed (what else was there a crisis for?), President Juan Manuel Santos continued to tolerate the international humanitarian action, strengthened the devices of the Colombian Government in the matter with the approval of the Law 1448 of Victims and improved relations with the international community.

But humanitarian concerns were hardly incorporated during the peace talks with the FARC and, once the Peace Agreement was signed, a vision between optimistic and interested was raised that the humanitarian crisis had ended, the international humanitarian presence should be ending and that all efforts should be focused on building peace and development. The unfortunate thing about this approach, which the facts have shown to be wrong, is that it had the support of certain sectors of the international community, led by the United Nations, who even tried to close the Office for the Coordination of International Affairs Humanitarians (OCHA), reduced the work of some humanitarian agencies in the country to a minimum and refused to allow the humanitarian reality on the ground to make them see the risks facing peace.

The anodyne presidency of Iván Duque deepened this short vision, with the aggravating circumstance that he wanted to instrumentalize the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, denying the internal crisis itself, with actions such as those of the Simón Bolívar international bridge in Cúcuta, in February 2019, so sectarian and in breach of the humanitarian principles that, even the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was forced to question them. On that occasion, current President Gustavo Petro issued a Tweet saying: “Duque is perverting the humanitarian term into a craps operation trying to boost his popularity.”

Now, with the arrival of the Government of Gustavo Petro, after the period of silence that we referred to at the beginning, there seem to be some efforts to position humanitarian issues in the public debate that, in our opinion, are increasing the confusion. One of these efforts has been the so-called Humanitarian Summitpromoted by former president Ernesto Samper through the organization Vivamos Humanos and the Humanitarian Coordinator.

In the two meetings held so far, the Summit has brought together social organizations from various areas affected by the conflict, high-level members of the government and its political allies, and some actors from the international community. The result of these spaces has been to materialize a collective call of these social sectors, rather of a political nature, for the government of Gustavo Petro to advance in its proposal for “total peace” and to call a multilateral ceasefire in the entire territory.

Colombia has a historic opportunity to make progress in resolving its humanitarian situation, but only if it addresses it seriously

Some of the proposals of these forums and, even more, the statements by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo RuedaThey throw up a lot of doubts and worries. His position that “the organizations in the territories will be the verifiers of the humanitarian actions of the armed groups during the dialogues”, apart from being confusing, may mean increasing the risk that these organizations already have with the armed actors. Furthermore, its affirmation that the process will be carried out through a “humanitarian attention line, open 24 hours a day and anchored to its social processes, in which the organizations will contribute to collating the information and facilitating the verification of the commitments of the armed in matters of life, liberty and relaxation” supposes, in our opinion, an error that can cause even more damage in some communities.

Also worrying, and poorly informed, are his allusions to the fact that “the concept of humanitarianism will be expanded beyond International Humanitarian Law (IHL)”. “Who are these armed groups? Those who are recognized in IHL and those who do not have a political ideology, but have social control, organization, internal statutes and the ability to affect public and social goods”, he said. And he explained that the discussion goes beyond “whether they are subjects with political ideology or not and whether or not they are signatories of IHL.” Important errors since IHL does not say anything about the ideological motivations of the contenders and much less about whether or not they are signatories to IHL, since, obviously, non-state armed groups cannot be.

The change of government in Colombia has opened up great expectations of improvement in the country’s situation and, of course, in the humanitarian crisis. The mere acknowledgment of its existence is already an advance. But humanitarian issues must be addressed rigorously, with the leading role of organizations in the sector, applying the lessons learned from previous times, respecting their values ​​and regulatory frameworks and trying not to be manipulated by political agendas. Legitimate, without a doubt, but that try to instrumentalize the humanitarian or dilute it as one more ingredient of other agendas. Colombia has a historic opportunity to make progress in resolving the humanitarian situation, but only if it addresses it seriously. Otherwise, in the president’s next awakening, the crisis will unfortunately still be there.

Francisco Rey Marcos and Andres Gomez They are co-director and researcher of the Institute of Studies on Conflicts and Humanitarian Action IECAH.

