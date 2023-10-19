The interaction between robots and humans working together is a lot like the relationship within teams with only humans. Team members can complement each other and do better work together than alone, but someone can also sit back and let someone else do the work. In sociology that looks at human teams, the latter phenomenon is called social loafing, social laziness. This phenomenon also seems to occur when people perform quality checks together with robots, research shows from the University of Berlin that Wednesday Frontiers in Robotics and AI appeared. This can negatively affect the quality and safety of products.

Sensor technology is developing rapidly, making robots better at control tasks in industrial production. Still, the robots will miss certain errors. For example, computer parts often lack dust that could be on the parts. The combination of humans and robots would therefore provide the best outcome for many quality controls.

Or will people rely too much on the robots? To see whether social laziness could be involved, the researchers conducted an experiment in which printed circuit boards had to be checked for errors. The experiment lasted an hour and a half. Half of the 44 test subjects had to perform the task alone, the other half did so together with a robot arm, with the robot checking first and the human then checking again. Double checking is common in this type of work. The researchers kept track of how much of the surface was viewed and how long they looked for.

Safety implications

At first glance, the presence of the robot seemed to have made no difference, both groups of subjects had looked for the same amount of time and studied the same amount of the surface. Both groups reported an equal sense of responsibility for the task.

But the error rates showed that the people who worked with the robot discovered fewer errors after a while, once they had experienced that the robot also found errors. The researchers think this is a ‘look but don’t see’ effect, where people get used to trusting something and then unconsciously pay less attention to the task. The authors warn that this could have safety implications. This was only an hour and a half task, but this effect can become stronger with longer shifts.

Tu DelftDavid Abbink I wonder if it’s a motivation problem

“The study itself was well conducted, but they made a number of choices that created a distance from reality,” says David Abbink, professor of human-robot interaction at TU Delft. “The test subjects are not people who really do this work. In addition, the robot arm is not equipped with sensors, it does not actually perform the task. The authors say that they want to create a social feeling of interaction in the test subjects with the robot arm, but I think that is strange.”

Abbink advocates longer-term research and from more disciplines simultaneously. “How future robot skills can best be combined with professionals is a big question. Perhaps in this case the order could be different, the human checks first and then the robot, what does that do? I also wonder whether this is about a motivation problem, which is what the term social laziness implies, or more overconfidence in the robot. To find out such things you will have to observe longer than this hour and a half and in a real working environment.”

In aviation, people have been working alongside an autopilot for a long time. “Good pilots know how to deal with limitations autopilot, and training for this is also of great importance in aviation,” says Abbink. “In this experiment, nothing was said about limitations in advance, so their expectations of the robot are unknown and variable. If the test subjects know what the robot is good at and what it is less good at, then there is a greater chance that you will reinforce each other.”