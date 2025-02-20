



We enter the final stretch of the month of February and this means that the payroll payment is approaching. Like active workers, pensioners also expect this time to see their amounts admitted.

After the fall of the Omnibus decree that left the revaluation of pensions without effect, this month the pensioners already face this payment with total tranquility since the decree finally came forward with assignments of the government to Junts.

With the 2.8% revaluationpensioners will charge, on average, 40.5 euros per month more. In the case of retirement pensions of the general regime, the average payroll of the pension will amount to 1,650 euros: 45 euros a month and 630 euros more in the year.

The date of collection of pensions in February

As Social Security indicates according to its regulations, pensions of any of the regimes that integrate the Social Security System are accrued by expired natural monthly payments and They are satisfied in 14 payments.









The rule dictates that the fertilizer date will be the first business day of the month in which the payment is made (to the expired month) and always before the fourth natural day of the same. Which implies that it should be charged between 1 and 4 in each month. However, since banks already have all the information they usually advance the payment and The most normal thing is that they pay between 22 and 26 in each month.

CaixaBank: As of February 24

BBVA: As of February 25

ING: As of February 25

Santander: As of February 24

Abanca: As of February 25

Sabadell: As of February 25

Bankinter: As of February 21

Any of the pensions that are integrated into social security are charged in 14 payments, one per month plus two other payments for extra pay. The exception are those that derive from an accident at work and occupational disease since they have extra -prorated payments throughout the year.