A few years ago, the couple made up of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán They were part of the ninth generation of The academy on TV Azteca. He served as director, while his beautiful wife hosted the live concerts, along with Rafael Araneda. Back then, TVNotas magazine published that the actor, singer and politician supposedly had a affair with the participant Yanilen Díazof Cuban origin.

During one of the La Academia concerts, The Capetillo Gaytán couple made use of the space and in full live broadcast, they responded to what was published by the magazine aforementioned. Eduardo called Yanilen Díaz to ask him directly if there was something between them, which he denied. For her part, Biby confronted her: “The first thing I asked myself was: ‘Will Yanilen be aware, if it were true, that most of the people who vote for you and who have voted for you are married ladies, like me’, and furthermore, this situation could lend itself to you wanting maximum exposure, with minimum effort, and I don’t really think you need it.”

Subsequently, Edward CapetilloVisibly upset, he asked the media to give the same importance to his clarification, as they did to what was published by the magazine. Although the producer of La Academia asked them not to talk about this during the transmission of the program, they disobeyed and TV Azteca executives made the decision to fire them. The next day, Pati Chapoy severely criticized the marriage in the program “Ventaneando”mentioning that it was stupid what they did.

“I would like to be very precise in what I am going to tell you,” he said patty chapoy. “The people who work at Televisión Azteca, in charge of a program, do that to amuse, entertain and inform, we are not the owners of the program and if any of us has a personal problem, precisely, personally we are going to solve it, we do not use no way this precious medium that is television to do the foolishness and stupidity of Eduardo Capetillo and his wife, to make a clarification in their personal capacity, using the means that do not correspond to us”.

The scandal of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán at La Academia

Pati Chapoy pointed out that Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán completely ignored the orders of the La Academia producer.

“This became contempt, so much so that at the moment this Eduardo Capetillo read what he had written, he removed ‘the chicharito’ to avoid being called to his attention at that moment by the producer, the contempt was terrible, that’s why the company makes the decision to thank both of thembecause they just didn’t do the right thing.”

Before his dismissal, the La Academia production put Sinaloan singer Julio Preciado, former lead singer of Banda El Recodo, as director, and Ingrid Coronado took the place of Biby Gaytan.

