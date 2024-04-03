Princess Kate Middleton, in the video in which she announced she had cancer, said she needed time to tell her children about it. How to communicate an unfortunate diagnosis to children and teenagers? The advice of the psychiatrist Claudio Mencacci

A cancer diagnosis is always difficult to accept and becomes even more complex when children are involved. Kate Middleton proved it that, in a video, told the world that he has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment. She thus silenced all the gossip that has dotted the press in recent weeks, specifying that she needed a break to process the news, but also to be able to talk about it with her children. “It took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that was appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be fine,” said the Princess of Wales, mother of George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and little Louis, who will turn 6 next month.

When should parents tell their children they have cancer?

“First of all, we need to communicate it and not keep secrets, in an attempt to protect them from painful emotions or from the fear of having to answer difficult questions or appearing too scared,” explained the professor. Claudio Mencacci, psychiatrist and president of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology. «It is obviously appropriate to give information gradually, defined by age, as soon as possible and, above all, before children have no way of interpreting what is happening with many wrong interpretations or with a progressive sense of isolation or loneliness» .

The risk of failure to communicate is to make them feel left out, scare them even more and increase their sense of guilt. Younger children may wonder what they have done or what their responsibilities are, fueling even more negative fantasies and the circle of lies, which can undermine the relationship with their parents. “Children tolerate the truth better than the uncertainty of not knowing,” added Mencacci. «It is not necessary to say everything, because there are terms and expressions that have no meaning for a child, however, using language suitable for age and development, it is necessary to talk about it openly, every time the child needs it or returns to the 'subject”.

Children are curious and it is necessary to answer their questions, their constant whys, without adding information or burdening them with things they don't ask. The most complex age group to manage is pre-adolescence, between 10 and 13 years. They have all the elements to understand the disease, but they are facing a transition phase, which is already very difficult for them. The youngest children during the therapy process especially perceive the absence of their mother or father, who is busy taking care of themselves. «It is important to help them, depending on their age, to say what they feel. Obviously, a little one tells it with a game or a drawing” and will probably be more focused on himself, on who he will have to be with during his parent's hospitalization, while a teenager could ask questions about the illness.