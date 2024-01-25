court caseAfter working 'hard' in the port of Rotterdam for 27 years, Jeroen van O. (48) was suddenly arrested. According to the prosecutor, he earned a lot of money by helping criminals smuggle cocaine. He himself denies: “I have no idea who those people from the chats are.”
Eric Oosterom
Latest update:
25-01-24, 18:16
