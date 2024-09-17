A TikTok video gained relevance because it showed the story of A Latina who can’t be stopped by anything in order to obtain an important document with the intention of being in the United States: “When not even the flood “He stops you from going for the visa.”

The rains and bad weather in Mexico and the United States have put a lot of people in trouble. However, for Many Latinos who are in search of the American dreamnot even this has managed to curtail their plans.

The TikTok account La Frontera Dice has a clear example of this, as it recently shared a video for its more than 136,000 followers, in which You can see a flooded street. This condition did not prevent a latina woman was formed and will even carry her heels in her hands for when she is out It’s your turn to process your visa.

But she was not the only one with the firm conviction not to miss the appointment at the US embassy due to flooding, Well, in the recording you can see that the line of people waiting to get through is really long.

Keys to having a successful appointment to process the US visa in Mexico



According to the United States Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, The waiting time to obtain this document may vary depending on the type of visa. and the consulate. On the other hand, the approximate time to process renewal visas is 6 weeks after submitting the documents to the Applicant Service Center.

For its part, the Argovisa agency recommends taking into account These recommendations before going to your appointment To process the US visa: