According to the criteria of
The rains and bad weather in Mexico and the United States have put a lot of people in trouble. However, for Many Latinos who are in search of the American dreamnot even this has managed to curtail their plans.
But she was not the only one with the firm conviction not to miss the appointment at the US embassy due to flooding, Well, in the recording you can see that the line of people waiting to get through is really long.
Keys to having a successful appointment to process the US visa in Mexico
According to the United States Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, The waiting time to obtain this document may vary depending on the type of visa. and the consulate. On the other hand, the approximate time to process renewal visas is 6 weeks after submitting the documents to the Applicant Service Center.
For its part, the Argovisa agency recommends taking into account These recommendations before going to your appointment To process the US visa:
- Be clear and consistent in your answersalways maintaining honesty.
- Keep calm so that don’t let your nerves betray you during the interview.
- Try to explain the reason for your request in 15 or 20 seconds.
- Submit all documents in order, including additional copies.
- Prepare additional documents, even if they have not been requested, to support your application.
- Get all the key aspects of your application in-depth and be precise when communicating them.
- Be brief and direct when answering the consul’s questions.
#flood #stops #visa #story #Latina
Leave a Reply