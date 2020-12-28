Nina Gupta’s only daughter Masaba’s Instagram post is currently in the news, in which she has mentioned about her death. Masaba has mentioned his mother Nina Gupta in this post.

Masaba has mentioned an incident on the Instagram story, which is about Christmas day. Masaba has mentioned in his post how his mother Nina felt that her daughter had died or not.

Masaba wrote in an Instagram story, ‘Good morning from Nina ji, who told me that she was coming to see me because she thought I was dead. Actually I woke up at 9:30 in the morning, as had never happened before and because of this, she felt that I had died. it’s Christmas?’



Please tell that at the moment Masaba and her mother Nina Gupta are in Mumbai, Mukteswar. He has also shared many beautiful pictures of this trip. Masaba is the daughter of Nina and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. Both had been in a relationship in the 80s. Vivian Richard and Nina did not marry, but the actress had decided to raise Masaba as a single parent.