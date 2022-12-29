It has been one of the neologisms of 2022 both on social networks and in the pop constellation, but it is very unlikely that it will end up landing in the RAE dictionary in the short term. The nepobabies are, In the words of one of the great promoters (and denigrators) of the label, the columnist for vulture Nate Jones, “that increasingly large and ubiquitous tribe of son of that has taken over American show business in recent years.”

The idea is as old as the world. If you do the same thing as your parents, it remains to be seen whether or not you will inherit their talent, but surely you can count on their contact list, and there they are, to prove it, Lily-Rose Depp, Hailey Baldwin, Jack Quaid, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson and so many others. But in the last 12 months, we have seen, according to Jones, “a mindless proliferation of celebrities by lineage,” launching the still-fledgling careers of Maya Hawke, Mason Lee, Michael Gandolfini, Cooper Hoffman, Kaia Gerber, and so many others. others, not to mention the overwhelming success of Euphoria, a series created “by the son of an illustrious film director and co-starring the daughter of another”.

Maude Apatow, during the MET Gala held in New York in May 2022. MIKE COPPOLA (Getty Images)

The year the internet said enough

Furthermore, what has happened in 2022 is that social networks, that inexhaustible pool of summary vigilantes, have decided to take action on the matter. Twitter, Instagram and especially TikTok have become privileged spaces for denouncing the conspiracy nepobaby. If anyone didn’t know that Maude Apatow, as well as one of the oldest (and least convincing) actresses in Euphoria, She’s the eldest daughter of Judd, the wild comedy King Midas, TikTok explains. If she to the supermodel Italian Vittoria Ceretti revolts him and outrages him beyond belief that an upstart like Lily-Rose Depp, whose credentials are limited to being the daughter of her parents, becomes one of Chanel’s main models without even having set foot on a casting call, TikTok supports Ceretti and elevates her to counterculture hero status for her courage in exposing a conspiracy of silence.

That, in the opinion of the editor of New York Mag Priyanka Mantha, is the mother of the lamb. The networks “seem to have entered a new, more aggressive stage in their intense love-hate relationship with son of”. The increasingly inbred ecosystem of celebrities, “in which famous young cubs from the cradle inherit from their parents not only their eye color, but also careers and contracts”, they now find less fascinating than repulsive.

It matters little that Maude Apatow herself, turned in spite of herself into the epitome of nepobaby, stated in an interview with Porter that the label is “unfair, sad and humiliating”. As much as he begs for “a little respect” for a career, his, which is just taking its first steps and deserves at least “the benefit of the doubt”, the TikTok Sanhedrin has already sentenced Apatow. They consider, in the words of Mantha, that he “has usurped a place in the sun that does not belong to him.” That he should step aside so that Lexi’s role in Euphoria, almost the only sensible and formal adolescent in that environment of deranged and polydrug-addicted kids with existential problems, would end up with someone with less illustrious surnames and somewhat more talent.

Black sheep, slaughtered lambs

Much greater empathy, even if it is ironic and even cruel at times, awakens the dark reverse of the nepobabies. That is, the children of celebrities who have been unable to follow in the footsteps of their parents or who have not even tried. Toys broken before being used, black or stray sheep, ninis vocational or unforeseen, serial failures, those who do not give a stick to the water or do not give a right. Those who have not inherited a gram of beauty, concerns, thirst for notoriety or talent that made their parents great.

James Hennessy, creator of the newsletter cult The Terminal, he opened the season just a few days ago launching the new label in a tweet reverse nepo babies (something like nepobabies upside down). He defines it very elastically: a reverse either antinepobaby He would be a famous son who dedicates himself, with rather little success, to activities not directly related to what his parents do, but those who have failed miserably in the clumsy attempt to follow in the footsteps of their parents would also serve.

He himself has provided significant examples. To begin with, John Francis McCarthy, son of the writer Cormac McCarthy. John hasn’t written a line and, consequently, has never felt the need to use his father’s excellent contacts in the publishing world, he is the drummer in a rather unknown progressive metal band and his activity in the networks is limited to spreading memes based on series anime. Plus? Sean Ono Lennon, who after years emulating the steps in art and music of his parents, Yoko Ono and John Lennon, seems to have found a new niche tailored to his dwindling ambitions: selling on-line of hand drawn demon skulls NFT.

Hennessy has barely scratched the surface. In recent days, the newly created tribe of trackers from nepobabies on the contrary, he has gotten down to work and already has a good handful of names to leave on the table. Chet Hanks, without going any further. Tom Hanks’s son had a vocation for nepobaby mainstream, as evidenced by his rather unfortunate forays into film, acting, and music. However, his addiction to cocaine, his propensity somewhat demodé to destroy hotel rooms and the troubled relationship he has with his father and his ex, Kiara Parker, have ended up dragging him to the dark side.

Chet Hanks, in a moment of the finale of the fifth season of the series ‘Empire’ in 2020. FOX (FOX Image Collection via Getty I)

Parents of a lesser god

Other candidates who have earned the approval of Twitter are Marvin Gaye III, the son of Marvin Gaye who has given proven signs, at 57, of his lack of talent for music; Weston Coppola, the odd offspring of Nicolas Cage (a free spirit who has tried a little of everything in life, and today jokingly boasts of “never having done anything useful”); Travis Bacon, the gothic son of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, or the one who arouses the most consensus of all: Hunter Biden. Hunter, the more than controversial son of the current president of the United States, is recognized for at least one merit, a drop of hope in an ocean of nonsense: not having seriously proposed to emulate his father, as the son did ( presumably) wayward, gulf and tarambana of George HW Bush, with results of all known.

Hunter Biden (right) during a basketball game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Duke Blue Devils with his father Joe (center) and then US President Barack Obama (left) in Washington DC, in January 2010. Mitchell Layton (Getty Images)

Eli Yudin, editor of the satirical magazine Cracked, has its own candidates nepobabies failed. The best, most hilarious example of nepotism doomed to fail miserably, is in his opinion the son of Chinese billionaire He Shihua. Father and son embarked on a crazy operation together, the purchase of a second division soccer team called Zibo Cuju in which they both wanted to fulfill their dream of becoming professional soccer players.

The father indulged in the (apparently very expensive) whim of kicking the ball for the first time in an official match at the age of 35, but ended up hanging up his boots, frustrated and exhausted, after just a couple of games. The next step was to debut the offspring, a postadolescent who weighs over a hundred kilos and has very obvious psychomotor coordination problems. The only way for the boy to come into contact with the ball without ending up spitting out his liver was to entrust him with the launch of the corner kicks. None of them even came close to the goal.

Yudin includes in his hilarious pantheon of nepobabies Starring the two children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Willow and Jaden. De Willow claims that her music career is receiving “so inordinate and ridiculous praise from critics who owe favors to their parents that it can only be interpreted as coded pleas for help.” And Jaden Smith is considered “an innocent victim of the most pedestrian of nepotism”: a poor boy thrown by his parents into the immense embarrassment of trying to break through as a singer, rapper and actor despite the fact that he is so suitable for these activities “as a fork to eat a bowl of soup.”

Another who has managed to bring logic nepobaby to a new dimension would be, in the words of Yudin, Joe Kennedy III, author of a feat: “He is the first member of the Kennedy clan who has managed to lose an election in Massachusetts.” His failed and calamitous campaign for the Democratic Party primaries was, for Yudin, tangible proof that, contrary to what many people think, “not everyone is good for politics.”

Not a headless puppet

The Daily Beast, Finally, he wanted to intervene in this controversial and so little Christmas Presenting your own list of nepobabies good, bad and regular. Among those who make the cut, having displayed, in the opinion of the article’s author, Kyndall Cunningham, “personal qualities that make us willing to forgive their family connections”, stand out Bella Hadid (for having her nose done at 14 years and daring to usurp her older sister, Gigi, the pedestal of “most woman” without complexes. cool of the planet”) or Kaia Gerber (for having perpetrated the feat of throwing out a couple of boyfriends in a single year, Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler, who have played the role of Elvis in the movies).

Among the failed, disastrous or downright unpresentable, Lily Rose-Depp, Zoë Kravitz, Lottie Moss (“Kate Moss’s half-sister who should have resigned herself to living her days in the most peaceful irrelevance”) or John David Washington, the son of Denzel. And the worst, the most comical reproaches are reserved for O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube who had the shamelessness to make his film debut playing his own father. For Cunningham, “the unsurpassed summit of nepotism.”

Lily Rose Depp during a Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2021. JULIEN HEKIMIAN +33 611042864 (Getty Images For Chanel)

Of course, the editor of The Daily Beat augurs a new phenomenon for the coming year: the violent reaction of those who carry the unwanted label of children of nepotism. In addition to Maude Apatow, Eve Hewson (Bono’s daughter) or Jamie Lee Curtis have already rushed to respond to the TikTok crowds. Hewson’s arguments are all about humor (“my goal by 2023 is to become a nepo baby unquestionable, because to this day I still do not appear on most of the lists”), but those of Curtis, daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, are much more ferocious: “It is a damaging label. It is used to diminish, denigrate and hurt people like me.” In short, as Cunningham says, “the nepobabies They are also beginning to demand the privilege of not being considered privileged”.

