Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar’s songs are very much liked. These days a video of Neha is going viral. In the video, she is seen slapping her brother Tony Kakkar. However, Neha slaps Tony in a funny manner. This video is being liked a lot.

It can be seen in the video that Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar pulls his hair. Singer gets angry at this and slaps Tony. After this, the brother starts talking sorry and then both of them start laughing. The song ‘Goa Wale Beach Pay’ is heard in the background of the video. It is known that Neha and Tony have sung this song together. Neha’s fans are giving their feedback on the video.

‘Navjot Singh Sidhu’ gave a stone to ‘Sapna’ to hit Archana Puran Singh’s head, you will also laugh by watching a funny video

Earlier, a funny video of Neha and Tony surfaced. This video was shared by Neha Kakkar on Instagram account. In the video, Neha is seen snoring while sleeping. In the beginning of the video, Tony says, as you all know that our Neha is a superstar singer but in this lockdown I have found a unique talent of him. After this, the camera moves towards Neha. During this, Neha is seen sleeping and snoring.

VIDEO: When Gulshan Grover was denied a visa due to Shahrukh Khan, the story is interesting

While recording the video, Tony starts singing songs, Neha Kakkar falls asleep and comes to know that Tony is making a video of her sleeping. Neha kills them by throwing a pillow when Tony starts running away. This video of Neha Kakkar was very much liked.