In Palamu, Jharkhand, a Naxalite shot and killed a villager (Naxalites Kills Villager). After this, an angry mob killed the accused Naxalites and his wife. Due to the land dispute, the incident is feared to be carried out. Police officers have reached the spot (Jharkhand Police) as soon as they get information about the case. They have started investigating the case.According to the information, the whole matter is from Kundilpur village in Manatu police station area. In the land dispute here, an active Naxalite belonging to the banned Naxalite organization JJMP shot and killed a villager. After which the fierce mob surrounded Naxalites and his wife and beat them to death. There is no possibility of both surviving even after beating them badly, due to which the matter of shooting both of them is also revealed.

There is a possibility of executing the event due to land dispute

As soon as the incident was reported, the Superintendent of Police and other senior officials reached the spot. The matter is being investigated. In connection with the incident, local villagers said that there was a land dispute between the two parties for several days. According to the information received, Naxal Parkash Singh came to his house eight days ago in the village of Manatu police station. During this time, he had a dispute with neighboring Vinod.

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

It is being told that late on Friday night, Prakash Singh shot and killed Vinod. On receiving information about the incident, the villagers surrounded the Naxalite Prakash Singh at his house. Snatching his weapon, he started beating Prakash and his wife Terangani Devi fiercely. After being badly injured in the beating, both were shot and killed by the mob.