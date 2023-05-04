Until not long ago, traveling to Antarctica was similar to traveling to another planet; a strange place, inhabited by penguins who greet in an unknown language. Something like this tells Daniele Del Giudice in his book moving horizon (Book Penthouse, 2016), a work where the real trip to the end of the world intersects with another imaginary trip to the same place and even richer in adventures, where the Italian author remembers what he never lived as if he had lived it, making evident the premise that the false memories exist since the human being tried to remember something for the first time.

With this, Daniele Del Giudice follows in the footsteps of those who set foot in Antarctica before him; They are footprints that remain in relief and that, instead of sinking into the ice, emerge from it. They are footprints that appear due to the wind that scorches the surrounding snow and leaves them visible as if they were a sculpture.

This is one of the details contained in the book, a work alive and full of curiosities and anecdotes of those that stimulate our senses. Like when the author sets out to understand the sky, “the other half of the landscape, a kind of glass sphere that can be used to see”, and tells us about the visions suffered by some explorers: real visions wrapped in mirages and taken as hallucinations “that the imagination received as theosophical symbols and that were the product of the landscape of rays in a sky loaded with tiny ice crystals.”

Parhelion phenomenon: suns and moons bend and create luminous figures in the sky. Visions suffered by some explorers: real, although taken as hallucinations

A halo around the moon in Antarctica, watercolor painting by Wilson during the Terra Nova expedition in 1911. Edward Wilson

This is the phenomenon called parhelion, by which the suns and moons bend and create figures in the form of a luminous cross from a colorful rhomboid spot in the sky. Daniele Del Giudice recounts in this amazing book that the painter Edward Wilson He saw his first parhelion in 1902, during his first expedition to Antarctica led by Robert Falcon Scott, where the painter enrolled as a scientist.

At that time, digital technology applied to photography was still a long way off, which made Wilson an essential figure in the expedition, since optical phenomena were too dynamic to be able to capture them and his drawing skills became essential. at the time of recording such phenomena.

Thanks to Wilson’s paintings, we can see what Antarctica was like through the eyes of early explorers; an inhospitable place where nature smiles with its teeth chipped by the ice. From then until today, Antarctica has not changed that much. Time passes and the eternity of the landscape prevails.

Wilson paints in the Antarctic camp during Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s Terra Nova expedition in 1911. Scott Polar Research Institute (Getty Images)

Wilson made sketches with his pencil and jotted down the colors in the margin, which later, when he got under cover, he turned to watercolor and finished off with ink and nib. His works immerse us in places that resemble the imaginary landscape of other planets where the aliens are penguins and the sunsets are even whiter than the snow itself. In one of his watercolors an iceberg emerges equal to the hull of a ship sunk in the ice.

In another watercolor, titled Caught in a snow storm, we can see the figures of two men involved in a storm just as if they were two characters created by Goya in one of his black paintings. This watercolor is prophetic, since Wilson would die along with Scott in the third and last expedition to the South Pole at the end of March 1912, trapped with his captain in a blizzard just like the one he had captured with all his sinister cargo some time before.

A few years ago, in 2017, an abandoned folder was discovered in a cabin at Cape Adare that served as a refuge for Scott’s last expedition. Inside was a Wilson watercolor covered in penguin droppings, but preserved through time by ice, and depicting a dead bird. If the watercolor of the storm was premonitory, this one is so sinister that it could well be the continuation of that fateful prophecy.

