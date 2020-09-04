Modi has mentioned paragliding in Solang
Roshan told our associate newspaper The Times of India, “Whenever Modi came to Solang Valley, he used to ask me to arrange a flight. He still remembers me and repeatedly talks about the old days of Solang. That tunnel “Will pass through the Solang Valley to be inaugurated. He may wish to fly again. I’m ready with every equipment. I’ve even bought a new paraglider for him.” After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has mentioned those days in Kullu’s public meeting on 5 November 2017 and in Mandi on 10 May 2019. The PM had then told how he used to go paragliding in Solang with the help of Roshan.
Modi was called to Gujarat by Roshan after becoming CM
Roshan has many photos paragliding Narendra Modi. He is the first trained paraglider in the country to get a commercial paragliding license in India. Before becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Modi had gone to Solang for paragliding three times. After being elected, Modi called Roshan to explore paragliding in Gujarat’s Saputra. In 2012, a test flight was also successful. After that, paragliders from Himachal come to participate in the annual paragliding festival there.
