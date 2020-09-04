Modi has mentioned paragliding in Solang

Roshan told our associate newspaper The Times of India, “Whenever Modi came to Solang Valley, he used to ask me to arrange a flight. He still remembers me and repeatedly talks about the old days of Solang. That tunnel “Will pass through the Solang Valley to be inaugurated. He may wish to fly again. I’m ready with every equipment. I’ve even bought a new paraglider for him.” After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has mentioned those days in Kullu’s public meeting on 5 November 2017 and in Mandi on 10 May 2019. The PM had then told how he used to go paragliding in Solang with the help of Roshan.