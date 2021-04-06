Warner bross He had no better idea than to give Mortal Kombat fans a gift. The film already has a release date in theaters after two decades. It was known that the film will arrive first April 8 to Spain and later April 16 to the United States. This time, the protagonist of the franchise will be a young MMA fighter named Cole Young.

Mortal kombat trailer and release date

The film will be released in the United States on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as it had already announced in its trailer for 2021 releases. In Spain it will hit theaters first and is expected to be, according to Warner Bros. Spain, April 8.

However, we will have to wait to see it on HBO Spain, since the simultaneous premiere will only take place in the US.

This is the official trailer for Mortal Kombat Or at least the softer version due to Warner restricting access to the uncensored trailer.

Mortal kombat synopsis

Although some of the favorite characters are going to appear (Sonya, Kano, Raiden, Jax, Liu Kang, Shang Tsung and Kung Lao), the protagonist of Mortal kombat is someone new, a young MMA fighter named Cole Young.

He has a dragon-shaped birthmark that he has never paid attention to. However, due to this brand and his lineage, one day he is recruited to fight in a legendary tournament in which the future of the planet will be played.

Young must literally fight for his life. as well as that of his family and the rest of the world, when he faces Sub-Zero with the help of his new friends, who will teach him everything he needs to know to win.

Mortal kombat characters

The cast of the new version of Mortal Kombat is made up of the following actors and actresses:

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson as Kano

adanobu Asano as Raiden

Mehcad Brooks as Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Sisi Stringer as Mileena

Matilda Kimber as Emily Young

Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Where can Mortal kombat be seen?

In the United States, it will be seen on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. In Spain it will arrive first at the sales and it is expected to be, according to Warner Bros Spain, on April 8.