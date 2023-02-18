When dreams weren’t in HD and Ugo Tosetto dribbled even the daisies, Europe in Monza meant a prize trip to England to a place by the sea that was the equivalent of our Jesolo, only colder, fewer umbrellas, more bingo halls and off the coast a naval battle in progress, complete with admirals who order the attack, but pretended: it was a historical reconstruction and in the end we all went to the pub together. And so today that the Monza of Berlusconi and Galliani – two who have conquered Europe on several occasions – maybe a little thought about the journey across the border is doing it; these stories from almost fifty years ago offer us the trigger to tell the reality of that Monza which experienced its golden age in the 1970s.