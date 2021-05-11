Voro, as sincere as he is consistent, sees “unviable” in the short term for Valencia to compete for the same as Sevilla. Through Mestalla, the Seville club is seen today as a mirror in which to look at itself, something that gives more anger than envy, because not so long ago it happened the other way around. You also don’t have to have studied at Harvard to find the formula for why one project works and how the other was destroyed. There is a term in Valencian that I love to define it: trellat, something like common sense.

Thus, in March 2019, with Valencianism celebrating its Centenary, Sevilla recovered their mentor, Monchi, who added to their cause Kooundé, Jordan, Ocampos, Fernando, Bond, Suso, Lopetegui… Meanwhile, in Singapore, with the Cup that he celebrated by networking with Beckham and with a ticket to another Champions, Peter Lim stroked a scalded cat that fled from the cold water and first dismissed Marcelino and then Mateu Alemany.

The 49 points that since then Sevilla has added more than Valencia attest to their abuse and discomfiture towards the fans, who came out en masse on Saturday to ask them to leave, like Sevilla in 1995 to save their team from relegation to the Second Division B, manifestation in which Monchi was present, one of those faces that I missed in Valencia.