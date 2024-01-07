In recent weeks we have seen a significant increase in the number of immigrants crossing the border into the United States in the hope of having a better quality of life. However, there is an interesting change that has been registered recently and that is that before illegal immigrants they were hiding from the border Patrol for fear of being deported, and now many of them turn themselves in voluntarily considering that they will have the opportunity to request asylum. The reality is that to obtain that status you have to follow a whole process.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its acronym in English), urges all non-citizens of the United States who do not have authorization to enter the country, to use their CBP One mobile application to request an appointment and appear at a land port of entry, otherwise they could face legal consequences and lose the possibility of being candidates to apply for asylum.

The government agency explained that the number of citizens that can be processed through the application varies depending on the port of entry and the resources available in each case. He also shared that You can get an appointment 21 days in advance and that it is important to inform yourself about the conditions that exist in the place where you must present yourself because in some cases there are exclusive lanes for people who do not have travel documents and have a Appointment with CBP.

And when an immigrant arrives at an entry point, officers inspect and evaluate to determine their situation and the appropriate processing according to their status.

Likewise, CBP clarifies that they are not authorized to grant a asylum application. However, people at a port of entry can express fear of persecution upon returning to their country and could be referred to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English) to obtain an interview.

They also explained that people who have been issued a notice to appear and are in deportation proceedings will have the opportunity to seek asylum or protection before an immigration judge.

Who can apply for asylum in the United States?

According to information from the USCIS, there are three options to obtain asylum in the United States: the affirmative process, the asylum merits interview after a positive credible fear determination, and the asylum defense process.

Many immigrants come to the border seeking asylum.

To get the asylum through the affirmative process You must be present in the United States and complete the procedure within a maximum period of one year after arriving in the country.

He asylum through merit interview After a positive determination of credible fear, it is only granted to those people who can demonstrate the possibility of persecution or torture if they return to their country.

Finally, the process of asylum defense It is requested to stop the expulsion from the United States, although in that case a judge will determine if the conditions to be eligible are met.

The immigration authorities They emphasize that the people who enter the United States irregularly across their land or coastal border do not qualify for asylum unless they can demonstrate an exception to the rule, so they are always encouraged to use legal, safe and orderly means to obtain that status.