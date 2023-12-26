How do you celebrate Christmas when that family celebration is overshadowed by the death of your sister, your brother-in-law and your niece? Maika Grovell (33) from Rotterdam lost three loved ones in a car accident last year on Boxing Day, because sister Michelle was kind enough to fill in at McDonald's for a colleague who wanted to be free during the holidays. “She wouldn't want me to just cry.”
#Michelle #kind #fill #Christmas #sister #Maika #lost #loved #fell #swoop
Reactivated railway lines: Millions of Germans can hope for a new train station
DEttenhausen, south of Stuttgart, has only 5,500 inhabitants. Not enough for a rail connection, the Federal Railways said in 1966...
Leave a Reply