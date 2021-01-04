Amitabh Bachchan’s resident Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the news for the last few days. Actually, Navya has made her Instagram account public a few days ago, after which many beautiful pictures of her have come out. By the way, there has been such a discussion for quite some time that Meijan Jafri is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. The comments of Meejaan on Navya’s photographs also get a lot of attention.

However, once in an interview, Meijan has also said that he wants to marry Navya Naveli. Actually in this interview, Meijan was asked who he would like to kill, whom he would like to marry and whom he would like to hook up with. In response, Meijan immediately said that he would like to marry Navya, hook up Sara and Ananya would kill Pandey.



In this interview, Meijan Jafri was also asked if he is dating Navya? In response, Meijan said that he and Navya are only ‘good friends’. Let me tell you that Meijan made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Malal’. Now he is working in ‘Hungama 2’.

