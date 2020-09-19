This is the unexpected effect of wearing a mask. This piece of tissue on the face complicates our communication. Despite everything, these passers-by are unanimous, the look also allows to communicate: “We capture less things about people, despite everything, I think there is still an important thing, it is the eyes”, “the mouth can lie, but not the eyes”.

Anna Tcherkassof is a psychologist in non-verbal communication. She studies the effect of the mask on behavior, “The eyes alone are really very uninformative. The lower part of the face provides information that is very important to the observer looking at that face and when some of that information is hidden from him, he can no longer understand what is. actually expressed by the person displaying the phrase “.