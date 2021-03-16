Riddle: what important and very current Minister K said about the current Supreme Court, before a ruling that involved him in a leading way, the court gave priority to the “respect for the Constitution and that is good news …”?

The riddle continues about the same Minister K, and the same Court: which is that member of the Cabinet who celebrated the impartiality of the Court before an attempt of what he himself could describe as “lawfare” but that was resisted by the magistrates? A clue: “Macri and Pichetto were until yesterday trying to manipulate the Supreme Court, so that their candidate cheats him …”?

More clues: that Minister K is a lawyer. And for him “that the violation of the Constitution is prevented, that the law is enforced, that is the good news.”

The enigma about the name of Minister K can continue, if the author of these phrases has not yet been resolved with concepts similar to the most solemn republican jurists.

In the ruling that he described as “good news” because it conformed to the most democratic law, two of the five magistrates of the highest court cast votes contrary to their interests. They were Carlos Rosenkrantz and Elena Highton de Nolasco. Minister K avoided criticizing them: understood that this is how the Court works, with the decision of a majority, and did not refer to which President appointed this or that member of the court. So are the rules imposed by the National Constitution.

Minister K, who will soon become well known to public opinion for what he will do, say, and also for what he said or did before, made it clear at the time that Justice was crucial to slow the advance of politics , a substantial contribution to the Nation.

He did so when he learned that the Supreme Court was putting a stop to a reelectionist attempt by a governor who he considered voracious in his career to continue in his post: if “in the personal desires of screwing himself to power” the Constitution is violated “, said the Minister K, “after that there is no return.”

Who is this minister K supposedly aligned with moderation on judicial action?

Martin Soria. These are phrases that he spread on social networks on March 22, 2019, when it was known that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, by a majority of three votes to two, determined that the then governor of Río Negro, Alberto Weretilneck, could not seek reelection because he had served two terms at the head of the province. The first when he was vice and he had to assume in the provincial executive power, after the assassination of the elected governor Carlos Soria, father of Martin Soria. In the 2015 elections, he was the candidate and he won. In 2019 he sought to continue in office and was stopped by the Supreme Court. Soria, the current Minister of Justice, finally lost the elections to Arabela Carreras.

The new Minister of Justice no longer thinks the same about the Judiciary.