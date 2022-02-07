The world of the automobile it is also made up of words, surprises and reversals, driven by the push of the major executives of the largest automotive groups. Sergio Marchionne, undoubtedly, he was an example of this. Reading the car market and the financial state of the competition allowed him to carry out transactions that he himself had previously excluded.

Well fifteen years agoin February 2007, Sergio Marchionne in fact said that he had no interest, on behalf of Fiat, in acquiring Chrysler. At the time, the American manufacturer was still part of the DaimlerChrysler group, although the Germans were less and less interested in continuing. “Zero“, Marchionne said in a fleeting way, answering reporters’ questions about a possible offer to acquire the American company, or about a merger agreement.

In 2008, in an interview with the Financial Times, Marchionne will still hide behind a no comment on the subject of mergers and agreements with American manufacturers, such as Chrysler and General Motors. With a smile he dismissed the questions, saying “even if I had talked to them, I wouldn’t say it“. However, he hinted that in the coming decade, his goal would be to produce cars in the United States, to be present with the Fiat brands in an “unmissable” market.

Things turned out differently from what was said in 2007: after Daimler’s departure, 2008 economic crisis and Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Chrysler effectively became Marchionne’s object of desire, who wanted to take the Fiat group to a more global level. The merger between the two companies, to form FCA, was a further step in a strategy that is still visible today thanks to Stellantis, which has added a French soul to the consolidation work done by FCA throughout the Marchionne estate, and beyond his death in 2018.

In the future of the car, given the pandemic, the semiconductor crisis and the advent of the electric car, more such stories are to be expected. Speeches, deals and mergers are in sight, and they may be surprising. Especially thinking of China.