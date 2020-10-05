TV’s popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ entertains people a lot. After the lockdown due to Corona era, the show is slowly catching up. Recently, Manoj Kumar and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reached as Kapil Sharma’s show. Both of them had a lot of fun and they were also very entertained. During the conversation on the show, Manoj Bajpayee shared his experience of his first air journey which after listening everyone laughed.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Anubhav Sinha said that Manoj Bajpayee was the first person in his friend circle who went to Foreign (Paris). After this Manoj Bajpayee narrated the story of his first air journey. Manoj Bajpayee said, ‘I boarded Air France on the plane for the first time. I saw a woman carrying liquor on the trolley. At first I did not think that maybe it would have to be paid, but it turned out that I could not afford the money, then the same trolley came, I drank 2 pegs and the trolley went back, drink 2 pegs, then called back and drank 2 pegs. ‘



Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared a promo video of the show. In which Kiku Sharda is seen in the role of ‘Junki News’ channel anchor Bacha Yadav. He is accompanied by Krishna Abhishek in the role of Sapna. In the video, Kiku Sharda is seen saying to Manoj Bajpayee, ‘You have 25 years of experience in this industry and yet you have come with 55 years of experience? Please tell.



Manoj Bajpayee says, “I want to speak but you are not letting me talk.” After this, Kiku says- Say something that has a blast. In the video, child Yadav repeatedly asks, “Jag do, jag do,” in a very well-known style, asking for water from Sapna.