Highlights: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee described former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as a ‘heart-winning leader’

Mamta told that when she got the news of Rajiv Gandhi’s murder, she had been crying in the room for a week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is celebrating 66th birthday today, know about her

Kolkata

The relationship between Mamata Banerjee and the Congress has never been very special. Even when she was in Congress, she felt cheated by the Congress leadership on several occasions. Yet she was the admirer of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He described Rajiv as a ‘leader who wins hearts’. Not only this, when she got the news of Rajiv Gandhi’s murder, she had been crying in a closed room for a week. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Let’s know what Mamata had written about Rajiv Gandhi in her autobiography-

When Rajiv raised the cost of treating Mamta

Mamta Banerjee had told that when she was attacked by alleged CPI (M) workers during a Kolkata rally in 1991, Rajiv Gandhi herself claimed responsibility to bear the cost of her treatment. He had also asked about going to the US for further treatment.

Cried for a week after Rajiv’s death

Mamta Banerjee had told that when she had received news of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, she had been locked in the room for a week and kept crying. In her autobiography ‘My Unforgettable Memories’, Mamata Banerjee writes that she was severely shattered when she heard the news of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991. He had not eaten nor talked to anyone for a week.



‘I was orphaned again’

In the autobiography, Mamta Banerjee writes, ‘I was once again completely orphaned, this was the second time after the death of my father. I kept myself locked in a room and kept crying. ‘ Mamta says that she feels his presence even after so many years after Rajiv’s death. Mamta wrote in her autobiography, “She always has strong feelings for the former Prime Minister and his family”.

Mamta told why Congress had to leave

She further states that there was a vacuum in the party after Rajiv’s departure, forcing him to leave the Congress and establish the Trinamool. Mamta says, ‘Unfortunately after Rajiv Gandhi’s death there was no one in the party who would understand our feelings, who could see where we came from. So we decided that now we will not listen to any more dictatorship from Delhi.