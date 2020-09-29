The most favorite show of the audience is ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ whenever people come on TV, there is a smile on people’s faces. Last week, the characters of BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ played in this comedy show. Let us tell you that in ‘Mahabharata’, Goofy Penton aka ‘Shakuni Mama’, Puneet Issar aka ‘Duryodhana’, Nitish Bhardwaj aka ‘Shri Krishna’, and ‘Arjun’ had reached Kapil’s show. During this, everyone shared many funny stories related to the show. In such a situation, ‘Shakuni Mama’ i.e. Goofy Penton of Mahabharata also shared a very funny story with the audience.

On Kapil Sharma’s show, Goofy Pental told that – “Like today there was no social media at that time, then the fans used to send us letters.” A viewer even threatened Goofy in the letter. Actually, in the Mahabharata, there were scenes of Draupadi Cheerharan and war, after seeing which people got very angry. A spectator wrote a letter to Goofy Pantal and said that if the war of Mahabharata is not stopped till next week, then I will break your second leg as well. During this, Puneet Issar told how a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the serial regarding the incarceration scene.

In Kapil’s show, Puneet told that once before 30 years he was driving. The police van arrived and they stopped me. I thought I might have broken a signal. But later he came to know that a non-bailable case has been filed against him and Goofy Pental, Narendra Sharma, Rahi Masoom Raza, BR Chopra for the scene of incarceration in ‘Mahabharata’. After this BR Chopra hired a lawyer and handled the case.

Puneet further told that- ‘After 28 years, once again summons was sent for the same case. Now BR Chopra, Narendra Sharma, Ravi Chopra, Rahi Innocent Raza are no more, then together we hired a lawyer and settled that case. When we went to Varanasi in connection with this case, the man who had filed the case said that I was only photographed with you.