The press conference “When lupus attacks the kidney” was held on Monday 30 January at the Palazzo Mastai headquarters in Rome to talk about lupus nephritis, a renal complication observed in patients with lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs and systems. including the kidney. During the meeting it emerged that the monoclonal antibody Belìmumab proved to be an effective and safe garrison against lupus nephritis, in addition to standard therapy.