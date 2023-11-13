Luis Suárez has been called up for the first time since the World Cup by Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa. The striker of the Brazilian Gremio will probably meet his good friend Lionel Messi in Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against world champion Argentina on Thursday.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
21:53
