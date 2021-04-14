The second season of Luis Miguel’s series is only days away from its premiere. The Netflix show returns to the screen after a long wait of 1,000 days, which was prolonged due to the pandemic.

The new chapters will be available this April 18. They will be a total of eight pitches coming out every Sunday and that they will have the incorporation of important figures to their cast. The plot must answer many mysteries, such as the disappearance of the singer’s mother and the relationship she had with her children.

In the following note we share all the details so you do not miss this new installment.

When does Luis Miguel, the second season series, premiere?

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series premieres this Sunday, April 18 through the Netflix streaming platform.

Announcement of the premiere of Luis Miguel’s series in its second season. Photo: Twitter / Netflix capture

What time does the second season of Luis Miguel premiere?

The expected debut of the series will be in Mexico on Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm. This new installment will take place one day before the 51st birthday of the popular ‘Sol de México’. In Peru, the premiere can also be seen from 7:00 p.m. m.. Next, know the schedule for the rest of the countries.

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19)

Where to see Luis Miguel 2?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the life of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his adulthood, is you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform. Its premiere is this Sunday, April 18.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, the series season 2

Luis Miguel, the series: characters

See the complete list of actors and actresses in the series:

Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel)

Camila sodi

Cesar Bordon

Juan Pablo Zurita

Cesar Santana

Martin Bello

Lola Casamayor

Pilar Santacruz

Javier Gomez

Kevin Holt

Gabriel Nuncio

Likewise, these are the artists who join in this second installment:

Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Valery Sais

Axel Llunas

Who plays Luis Miguel in season 2?

The famous ‘Sol de México’ will be played by Diego Boneta. In the first seconds of the trailer someone asks Luis Miguel, “When are you going to stop?”, To which he honestly replies: “never.” Thus begins the advancement of the expected second season of the series, which from April 18 will portray a new stage of the renowned singer.

How many chapters does Luis Miguel series have on Netflix?

Netflix will present eight new chapters, one every Sunday, starting April 18 . “The second season will be told in two timelines and the plot will explore the difficulties he faced Luis Miguel to balance his family and professional life ”, advanced the streaming service.

The first installment consisted of 13 episodes and was released in 2018.

