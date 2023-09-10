Dhe day on which 49 steps put an end to her previous life was not long ago. One morning Helmut suddenly could no longer climb the stairs to the second floor of the old Sachsenhausen building. His legs were on strike. Maria says: “As if he had forgotten how to walk.” She tries to pull herself together and wipes the tears from under her glasses with a handkerchief. It’s hard for her to talk about it. She sent her most loved person, her partner of more than 40 years, away from his home. Helmut is suffering from something that Maria has difficulty expressing. The 77-year-old man has dementia, like around 13,000 people in Frankfurt. The German Alzheimer’s Society appreciates this. Across Germany there are 1.8 million people affected – and the trend is rising.

“We expect the number to almost double by 2050,” says Ann-Kathrin Adams, who advises and supports relatives of dementia sufferers at the Citizens’ Institute. Since more people are becoming ill than dying, the number is continually increasing. Caring for someone with dementia can be very stressful for relatives. When the brain fails, many become in need of care – they can no longer go to the toilet alone, forget to drink and eat. Or they lose motor skills – like Helmut, who suddenly can no longer walk. Communicating with those affected also becomes more difficult; Adam’s relatives often report that those with dementia become aggressive. When suddenly nothing makes sense anymore, when no one understands what you mean, people with dementia lash out out of sheer helplessness.