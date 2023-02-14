The girl chose to celebrate her wedding in the hospital chapel where her elderly and sick mother is hospitalized

Truly moving what happened in a clinic in Montepulciano, in the province of Siena, where a daughter decided to let her mother participate in the most important day of her life, that of marriage, despite the circumstances were not the most congenial to a party. The girl was in fact married in the hospital chapel where the old woman is hospitalized.

The bond that exists between a mom and his Daughter it’s very strong, in any case. It is even more so when life and the obstacles it sometimes presents appear insurmountable or almost insurmountable.

Nonetheless, on occasions like those, love comes out that binds a woman to the creature she gave birth to and vice versa.

And the love and humanity that give off stories like this can’t help but warm the heart of anyone who becomes aware of it.

The episode in question took place about a week ago in Montepulciano, a town in the province of Siena, known above all for its fine wine.

In Montepulciano there is also one clinic hospice, in which an elderly woman struggling with her serious health problems has been hospitalized for some time.

This lady’s daughter, her only daughter, recently decided to get married with his partner. And he didn’t want the woman who gave him life to be absent, his mother, on the most important day of his life, that of his wedding.

For this reason, organizing everything very quickly, he chose to celebrate the ceremony in the hospital chapel.

The organization of the wedding

The ceremony was very simple, restricted, intimate. Among those present, obviously the elderly mother of the bride, who smiled and was moved to see her little girl go to the altar.

Concetta Liberatoredirector of the UOC Palliative Care of the ASL Toscana sud est, commented on the event as follows:

When life runs faster than time, rediscovering the human dimension is essential to guarantee fragile people quality and appropriateness in care and assistance through a global, physical, emotional and spiritual vision, respecting the dignity and humanity of those who suffer.

The lady could immortalize one of the best memories of his life, staying safe and straining as little as possible. A human and beautiful gesture from his daughter.