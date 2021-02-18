From a very young age, Leonora Carrington (Clayton Green, United Kingdom, 1917 – Mexico City, 2011) heard her mother and her Irish grandmother say that gypsy blood ran through her veins. Something that was not anodyne in the fantastic universe of a girl whose black eyes and dark hair contributed to this assertion. Her childhood was spent in a back and forth between different boarding schools, from which she would be expelled, and an aristocratic mansion with turrets. It was in those days that a good part of the imagina was forged …

