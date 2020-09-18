To help curb global warming, we are often told that it will be necessary to reduce the consumption of meat products per capita in developed countries such as France. This argument deserves to be taken into account without forcing everyone to convert to vegetarianism. According to figures provided by FranceAgriMer, each French person in 2018 consumed an average of 87.5 kg of meat, including 31.9 kg of pork, 29 kg of poultry, 23.1 kg of beef and 2.8 kg of meat sheep. This consumption can decrease without prejudice to our health if we simultaneously increase the consumption of vegetable proteins. This means consuming more pulses like lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, field beans, and dry beans. But this annual consumption of vegetable proteins is less than two kilos per inhabitant in France at the start of the 21st century against nearly 8 kg a century earlier.

We imagine that the consumption of vegetable proteins will not be the subject of conversation between Julien Denormandie and Jean-Paul Bigard this Friday, any more than it was with Michel-Édouard Leclerc the day before. From week to week, Leclerc stores in different regions of France drop millions of advertising leaflets in our mailboxes with promotions on all meats. From September 15 to 26, fine pork chops in “boxes of 10 pieces minimum” are offered at 2.09 € per kilo when the producer receives 1.37 € for a kilo of eviscerated pork carcass. At this price, pork is sold at a loss. On both beef and poultry, promotions are also highlighted in the publications of the Leclerc group. But, supposing that it sells certain products at a loss, one imagines that the Leclerc brand is making up for other food products, or that it has its suppliers bear its losses.

“The” resale at a loss “is only a price of collusion”, wrote Macron

It is not known whether the price of the pork chop will have been the subject of an exchange between Michel-Edouard Leclerc and Julien Denormandie. But we know how Michel-Edouard Leclerc contributed to the political career of Emmanuel Macron, on which then depended that of his current Minister of Agriculture. In 2007, when Nicolas Sarkozy became President of the Republic, Michel Edouard Leclerc asked him to pass a law introducing more competition between major brands, in order, he said, to give more purchasing power to consumers via lower prices in stores.

To prepare this law, Nicolas Sarkozy appealed to the opportunist Jacques Attali, former adviser to François Mitterrand. Thus was born the “Attali commission” made up of big bosses and liberal economists. Its deputy rapporteur was the enarque Emmanuel Macron who will become the final rapporteur. In this report, he wrote that ““ resale at a loss ”(1) is generally only a price of collusion between certain producers and certain supermarkets (…) Contractual freedom will allow suppliers to sell at different prices to each distributor ”, wrote Macron in the report which the government led by François Fillon will be inspired by to pass in 2008 the Law of Economic Modernization (LME), which has since served to ruin the peasants.

A heavy responsibility for the Minister of Agriculture

Thanks to this law, the Bigard slaughterer can sell the meat at low prices for promotions of the Leclerc store chain, making up for it by price increases imposed on traditional butcher shops, or even on the many neighborhood mini markets in the cities. It is not known whether Michel Édouard Leclerc and Jean-Paul Bigard defended, yesterday and today, the pursuit of this orientation with the current Minister of Agriculture. But it is quite probable. We also know that Julien Denormandie became Minister after being a member of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet when the latter was Minister of the Economy. He also, with Ismaël Emelien, helped create “En Marche” the political formation that accompanied Macron in the race for the Elysee.

We are therefore waiting to see what the orientations of this fourth Minister of Agriculture will be since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in May 2017. The first was Jacques Mézard for a month. Then it was Stéphane Travert for a little over a year and Didier Guillaume for a few months more than Travert. At the same time, the peasant world has continued to suffer from too low prices since the LME vote, inspired by the report drafted by Emmanuel Macron in the spring of 2008. Worse still, the consequences of the drought are increasing. production costs, especially for herders of herbivores such as cattle and sheep. This accumulation of difficulties endangers the survival of an ever-increasing number of farms in our country. Here again the current Minister of Agriculture is faced with a heavy responsibility. In the interest of the country and the food sovereignty of its people, it is high time to listen to the peasants rather than the looters that are Leclerc and Bigard.

Gerard Le Puill

The terminology “resale at a loss” appeared in quotes in Emmanuel Macron’s report on behalf of the Attali Commission