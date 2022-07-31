Bolsonaro candidate for the government of São Paulo, who is already criticized for being from outside the state, brought 2 politicians from Rio to the platform

Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas received the former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (PTB) and the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), both from Rio de Janeiro, during a Republican convention to launch their candidacy for the governorship of São Paulo. The event was held this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) at Expo Center Norte.

Tarcísio is already criticized by opponents for being born in Rio de Janeiro and having made a career in Brasília. Since the beginning of the campaign, he has already received the title of citizen of at least 5 cities in São Paulo.

On his Instagram account, Cunha published a series of photos from the convention. Here are the publications:



Reproduction/Instagram – @deputadoeduardocunha

Earlier this Saturday (July 30), the former mayor had also published about the event: “In a little while, starting at 10 am, at Expo Center Norte, the PTB state convention will be held, where I am a pre-candidate for federal deputy. come”, he wrote. Here’s the post:

On his Twitter account, deputy Frederico D’Avila published photo with Daniel Silveira at the convention. Silveira wears a shirt with several names linked to Bolsonarism, including Abraham Weintraub (Brasil 35), who has criticized President Jair Bolsonaro and is Tarcísio’s opponent in the 2022 elections.Here’s the image:



Reproduction/Twitter – @DAVILAFREDERICO In the photo, from left to right, deputies Frederico D’Avila, Daniel Silveira and Aldair Moraes during the Republicans’ convention this Saturday (July 30, 2022)

CANDIDATURES OF CUNHA AND SILVEIRA

On July 21, Judge Carlos Augusto Pires Brandão, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), suspended the effects of part of a Chamber resolution that determined the ineligibility of Eduardo Cunha. With the decision, he can run in the elections. In March, the former president of the Chamber had announced his affiliation to the PTB and his intention to run for federal deputy for São Paulo.

Cunha had been preventively detained from 2017 to 2020 by the Lava Jato task force, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. Afterwards, he was under house arrest. On May 6, 2021, the Justice revoked the last arrest warrant against him.

Deputy Daniel Silveira was sentenced by the STF on April 20 to 8 years and 9 months in prison for verbally assaulting ministers of the Court and for trying to prevent the free exercise of powers. The presidential pardon pardoning the penalty was published the next day. Silveira has expressed a desire to run for the Senate for Rio.

On June 14, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked the STF to extinguish Silveira’s sentence. The agency also requested that all precautionary measures against the congressman, the obligation to wear an electronic anklet and the ban on granting interviews be revoked.

ABOUT THE EVENT

On the occasion, the Republicans formalized their support for the reelection of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Tarcísio is a direct opponent of the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). Both are technically tied in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, according to the Real Time Big Data survey carried out from July 8 to 9, 2022. The former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the race for government and former education minister Abraham Weintraub appears with 1% of the vote.

Watch the convention (2:11:41):

In a speech, Tarcísio praised Bolsonaro, addressed social inequality and focused on speeches about São Paulo’s infrastructure. He stated that he will always be grateful to the president who, according to him, changed his life and trajectory. “If it were another [presidente]a person with my profile would never reach the ministry”, declared. According to him, Bolsonaro fought corruption, fought to lower fuel prices and brought water to the Northeast.

He greeted the women on behalf of the 1st lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who made a speech in religious tone for about 5 minutes.

Watch Michelle Bolsonaro’s speech (5min03s):

See images from this Saturday’s event (30.Jul.2022):



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Michelle Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas at Republican Convention



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Republican Convention was at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Moment of the national anthem at the Republicans convention in São Paulo.



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Felício Ramuth (PSD) will run for governor of São Paulo.