By Gérard Le Puill

The Lactalis firm is known for its policy of secrecy. Her communication was rare in recent years, especially when she was questioned about health risks such as contamination of infant milk by salmonella. In a long press release dated January 29, the multinational owned by the Besnier family indicates that in 2020, “the Lactalis Group is committed alongside its partner producers to secure the operation and income of the sector and enable it to resist better than other economic sectors to the consequences of the epidemic ”, of the coronavirus.

Lacatalis reports a stable milk price in 2020 compared to the previous year and compares itself to cooperative dairies in these terms: “Despite the difficulties linked to the pandemic, milk prices were maintained in 2020 at a very high level. close to that of 2019. Of the 5.2 billion liters of milk collected in France by the Lactalis Group, the total price paid, all cow’s milk combined, will have been 369 € 1,000 liters. And this, although 30% of volumes were transformed into ingredients valued in 2020 at less than € 300 ”.

More milk than expected turned into butter and powder

It should be understood here that the loss of outlets for cheeses and dairy desserts due to the closure of restaurants and the sub-activity of company catering have forced the milk collection companies to process more milk than expected into butter and skimmed milk powder; because these two products can be stored. But when stocks increase, buyers speculate on the downside and it is known that the volumes of butter and powder have increased throughout the European Union during the year 2020.

While, in the general opinion, pressure from the major retailers is strong at the start of the year to obtain discounts from their suppliers, the Lactalis press release mentions what the relationship was between the Group and these brands. last year in these terms: “The products sold in mass distribution in France allowed a valuation of 384 € 1,000 liters in conventional milk all premiums paid to producers by the group. Thus, in 2020, as in 2019, the total price of conventional milk paid by the Lactalis Group is higher than that paid by the large cooperative dairies whose product mix is ​​similar (source FranceAgriMer) ”, specifies the group’s communication.

It is true that with its brands like Lactel for everyday drinking milk, cheeses and “President” butter, Lactalis, like Danone, is a supplier of large volumes whose distributors cannot twist their arms as they do. to SMEs to lower prices in the annual negotiations to reference goods for twelve months.

Rising production costs in 2020 and 2021

However, there is no proof that the farmers who delivered their milk to Lactalis in 2020 were able to derive a decent income from their work. Because the drought of last summer compromised the regrowth of the grass in the meadows. We had to buy straw and hay in anticipation of this winter. For the coming year, Lactalis’ communication is limited to this series of questions: “How will global demand for dairy products and milk production evolve?” What choices will consumers accept sometimes constrained by a drop in their purchasing power? How will our exports develop in Europe, and in the rest of the world? How will the prices of raw materials have a direct impact on the valuation of our exports? “.

And Macron’s promise is still not kept

For milk producers, the answer to the last of the four questions raised by Lactalis is already worrying. The ton of soybean meal imported from the American continent to enrich the diet of dairy cows cost € 320 in July and August 2020, delivered to the ports of Lorient or Montoir. On January 5, 2021 it cost € 450 and climbed to € 465 on February 2. Without mentioning the unfavorable development of costs for milk producers, Lactalis’ communication adds by way of conclusion: “The year 2021 therefore opens with many challenges that the Lactalis Group is determined to meet. The promotion of milk will be based in particular on the acceptance of price increases by the mass distribution ”.

If this acceptance does not take place, despite the promise made to farmers to set agricultural prices taking into account production costs during the speech given on October 11, 2017 in Rungis by President Macron, producers risk, once moreover, to be the adjustment variable to preserve the profits of both distributors and large firms in the agri-food industry.