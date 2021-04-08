When does La casa de Papel season 5 premiere? The expectation to all its followers, who were surprised by the shot that Nairobi received and other unknowns that history left. Netflix has reported that this would be the last installment of the series, in which the robbery comes to an end.

The recordings of The Money Heist season 5 ended a few months ago, but due to the pandemic, the premiere date has been pushed back. At first, it was thought that it would arrive in August 2021; However, there is still no official announcement of its launch on Netflix.

Paper House 5: Trailer

Paper House season 5: cast

The actors who will be in the fifth season of the Spanish series are the following:

Ursula Corberó

Rodrigo de la Serna

Jaime Llorente

Itzíar Ituño

Miguel Herran

Darko peric

Alvaro Morte

Esther Acebo

Among the new additions stand out Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who will rival the teacher. In addition, there will be Alberto Amarilla and José Manuel Seda.

La casa de papel 5: characters

The characters that we can see in this installment are:

Tokyo

Palermo

Denver

Lisbon

Helsinki

The teacher

Stockholm.

Where to see the complete series of La casa de papel?

If you want to see La casa de papel season 5, you need to create an account on the Netflix streaming platform. The first month is free, but then you must join a plan, the cheapest is S / 24.90.