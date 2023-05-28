Netflix is ​​looking more and more like the old balance drawer of the Vips, those containers in which we reached in and took out books, video games or movies, a bit haphazardly. Digging these days so as not to see the electoral debates of the regional channels, I have come across something titled The apocalypses of the past. They put the words “apocalypse” and “past” together and I get a very pleasant after-dinner drowsiness. If we add some Nazis or some UFOs, I fall fried by Pavlovian reflex. What a good series of balance for the siesta.

This arena narrates the adventures of Graham Hancock, a man with the appearance of an English lord who has been living large for years thanks to the disclosure of a series of crazy things, the biggest of which is that there was a very advanced civilization back in prehistory. of which we do not keep memory, but whose existence is proposed to demonstrate. With no restraint on budget, Hancock tours archaeological sites halfway around the world, where he always finds someone to go with the flow and fuel his passion.

As the minutes progressed and I couldn’t fall asleep, I discovered with discomfort that this was no longer funny. There was a time when these things were a harmless game, a pop pastime, but they can no longer be seen with irony. Hancock is part of an international conspiracy that has mobilized and that sometimes he takes to storming parliaments, and other times, to appear in the elections. Those of us who viewed Jiménez del Oso sympathetically as a showman charismatic we now wake up from the dream. Something similar has happened with electoral propaganda: those exalted geeks who occupied the free advertising strips now have seats and mayoral staff. Tonight, after the recount, not a few will obtain public office. So there is no one who takes a nap.

