The motoring world is in shock over the dramatic news of the death of Ken Block following a snowmobile accident in Ohio. Rallista who became famous above all for the video series Gymkhanapresent on the web and in which the American pushed his car to the limit between spectacular and dangerous evolutions and maneuvers, his talent had made him a real international star not only in rallies, but in the universe of four wheels in general .

Several pilots of Formula 1 in fact, they expressed their condolences for the death of Block, who in 2011 was very close to playing a test right behind the wheel of a single-seater. Following the long technical collaboration existing between the pilot and the Pirelli in the WRC, when the Milanese tire manufacturer announced its return to the top flight, the conditions were created for a possible test which would have seen Block at the wheel of an F1. This occurred thanks to a particular request by Raphael Navarrothen Head of Media Relations at Pirelli, who tried to create the basis for bringing the American onto the track with the help of Paul Hembery, Head of Motorsport at Pirelli.

Thanks to that contact, a search was set in motion which ended with the affirmative answer of the Toyotawho made his own available TF109 dating back to the 2009 world championship (in 2011 the Japanese manufacturer was no longer present in F1), to complete three days of testing in the month of August 2011 in Monza: two days with the Brazilian Lucas di Grassi and the third, the last, with Block. Pirelli itself announced everything on the occasion of Canadian GP 2011with Block expressing his joy at the appointment that would therefore be held in Temple of Speed.

However, problems arose during Toyota’s first simulator tests in Cologne, Germany. In that circumstance, designed to allow the American to face the complexities of a single-seater, the main obstacle turned out to be the height of Block. With its 183 centimeters, the legs of the American went to block the steering wheel, thus making it impossible to steer. With time increasingly tight in view of the Monza tests, Toyota was unable to find a solution before the event, with the test therefore never materializing: “I think Ken would have done something really different – recalled a heartbroken Hembery – driving an F1 car in his own style, figuring out how to make it flow and work the way he would have driven it, I think it would have been sensational. That would have been a very fun thing to do. And it is of course with great regret that we could not do it. Ken just wanted to have fun and push himself to the limit. He was one of the great thrill seekers trying to maximize his love of him and his passion for rallying and driving cars. He was the best showman. Besides, he didn’t have any advantages. He had no ego. He was like a friend in the pub: just a kid having fun. QWhen we were with Ken we laughed, joked and always smiled. I’m destroyed”.