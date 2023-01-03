Ken Block is dead. At only 55 years old, the pilot and stunt-man, famous for his extreme evolutions in the Gymkhana series, was the victim of a snowmobile accident inside his ranch in Park City, Utah. Block had recently published a photo of him with the Automobili Amos Delta Safarista on social media, anticipating new crazy feats right behind the wheel of the creation of the specialized team. Something we will unfortunately never see. Among the many exploits of the deceased pilot for there was also the test of a monstrous one Ford Mustang Mach-E, 100% electric racing car with over 1400 horsepower. The video of the special test drive was published by the pilot on his YouTube channel about two years ago.

After all, it is difficult to resist the temptation to see a drifting artist like Ken Block in action at the wheel of the battery-powered car born from the collaboration between the Ford sports division and RTR Vehicles, an American company specialized in the production of special accessories for the sports models of the blue oval car manufacturer. As per the script, Block didn’t hesitate for a moment to unleash all the cavalry of the prototype, performing endless drifts and donoughts like a true tightrope walker. The fact that, in all of this, you don’t hear an American V8 roaring might be a bit jarring. However, it must be said that, especially at maximum power, the electric motors emit a hissing sound so strong that it can be mixed with the screeching of the tyres.

The 1419 horsepower is the result of seven electric motors, of which three are mounted in the front and four in the rear. Energy is ensured by one special 56.8 kWh battery pack mounted in the lower part of the floor. The coupling between the powertrain and the transmission system allows you to switch at any time from all-wheel drive to front or rearwith the possibility of rotating the axle shafts in the opposite direction to the curve set to obtain a power oversteer with flakes.