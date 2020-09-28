Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif likes to share her personal life very rarely. Many times Katrina Kaif came into the limelight for her relationship. His name is being added first with Salman Khan, then Ranbir Kapoor and now Vicky Kaushal. However, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are only good friends, the actress has said so many times in interviews. At the same time, no statement on this matter of Vicky Kaushal has been revealed yet. However, Katrina Kaif never spoke openly about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Both had a breakup in the year 2016.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have worked together in many films. After which discussions of the relationship of both were also in full swing. In such a situation, during the film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif gave a very impassioned answer about Ranbir in front of everyone. During the promotion of the film, when Katrina Kaif was asked whether Ranbir is a better producer or friend? In response to this question, Katrina said, ‘As a producer I do not think Ranbir has done anything. Disney has done a great job and, to be honest, is the creation of Anurag Basu. Ranbir is not very good as a producer. He is my special friend.

According to sources, Ranbir-Katrina’s love story began on the set of the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Although Ranbir was dating Deepika and Katrina Salman at the time, both of them spent a lot of time with each other while shooting for the film and started with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s amazing story of Ajab Prem. After this, their relationship lasted for 6 years. But this love relationship of the two died in 2016.

There is also no shortage of family drama behind Ranbir-Katrina’s breakup. There were reports that Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor did not like Katrina Kaif as his daughter-in-law. Because of which there was a rift in the relationship between father and son. Not only this, Ranbir left his home and shifted to Live Inn with Katrina.