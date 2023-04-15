The investor is asked about two basic things before he decides to invest in any country, which are the indicator of security in it, and the status of justice in it. Then comes the list of priorities, including: the investment climate, ease of procedures, lifestyle, and others, but security and justice remain the gateway to entry, so capital A coward, he thrives when he feels safe and runs if he doesn’t.

Hence, the hadeeth cannot be rhetorical or constructive when it relates to the judicial system in the Emirates. We who work in this field do not

We can almost catch our breath from the rapid pace of development and continuous modernization, in line with the interest of the state, and its realization of the importance of ranking internationally in this important sector.

In this regard, the approval of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council, to establish the Commissioners Authority of the Court of Cassation in Dubai, as it represents a very important step in consolidating the value of the judiciary and enhancing confidence in justice system.

According to the decision, the authority is mainly concerned with examining appeals by cassation, seeking reconsideration of appeals filed with the Court of Cassation, offering reconciliation to the parties to the appeal, proving abandonment of the dispute, and other symptoms of the dispute affecting the continuation of the consideration of the appeal or its decision. It is referred to it by the President of the Court or the heads of its departments.

In order to realize the importance of the commission, we must first understand the main role of the Court of Cassation in the judicial system, as it is the supreme court that works to unify the application of the law, and the last degree of litigation, so that every seeker seeking justice resorts to it without despair or fatigue.

In light of this great responsibility, the role of the commission comes to give another impetus to justice by examining the appeals before the court, then preparing reports of the legal opinion on them, and submitting them to the court for a decision.

As important as accuracy in the application of justice, the speed of achieving it remains extremely important. Therefore, countries that provide swift and effective justice are at the top of the list of countries that are most attractive to investments. What is the benefit of obtaining the right after losing time, effort and impatience? Considerable time on the authority of the Court of Cassation in deciding on appeals and cases before it.

We are all aware of the importance of the judiciary, as it is the last resort and the impregnable fortress that we turn to if we are affected by an accident, or we are a party to a conflict, regardless of its type and cause, but in fact the role of the judiciary goes beyond that by stages, as it is an integral pillar in all aspects of our lives.

No matter how much we talk about the judicial system in the Emirates, we cannot fulfill its right, but you can feel it every minute, when you leave your home and do your work, and move around happily while you are completely reassured that your rights are guaranteed and safeguarded.

