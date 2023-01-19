Justice, the long-awaited justice that we all hope for, but that not all of us practice, is defined as “a moral principle that inclines to act and judge respecting the truth and giving each one what corresponds to them”

Therefore, according to this conception, when the truth is not respected, when the facts are permeated by unhealthy interests, considered immoral or opposed to established morality, justice moves away from its overall definition.

Partial, politicized or partisan justice is not justice, it cannot be a political flag; In reality, it is the sea in which they sail, both the boat of politics and that of any party. In no way can it be the other way around.

The law is the main tool of justice, when the law is applied “by way” that is to say to the judgment or benefit of a party, the law is violated because justice is being biased.

It is not always easy to be fair and it is not always easy to accept justice at all times, especially when it does not favor us.

Talking about justice is talking about morality, ethics, harmony, honesty, principles. This sums up the human ideal, which unfortunately in these times is considered utopia.

We are losing ourselves in the labyrinth of ambitions and with it we disdain the most, at least. Dazzled by having and leaving being aside, we live in the moment, ignoring the future.

Mexico has a great and brilliant past, the vestiges of which still emerge in the feelings and thoughts of the peasant generations who are saying goodbye to the world and that perhaps the true essence of our country will go with them.

Love for the land, education, family, traditions and respect for justice, among others, are tangible evidence of what we were and what we should be again.

Mexico is great and will continue to be, even if some of its children try to destroy it.

It is time to get busy giving our nation the shine and dignity that it should have always had.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to achieve justice that is always justice.

Thanks