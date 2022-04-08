Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann, Patrick Mayer

End of March 2022: Finnish soldiers take part in the NATO exercise “Cold Response” in Norway. © Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Finland is preparing to join NATO “swiftly”. In the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, a harsh threat followed from Moscow and apparently a cyber attack.

Munich/Moscow/Helsinki – It would be the next level of escalation between the transatlantic defense alliance NATO and Moscow after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine War*: Finland’s accession to NATO. According to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, the Scandinavian country is about to apply for membership. He expects a “huge parliamentary majority” for an application for membership, said Niinistöder Süddeutsche Zeitung and expected a “rapid” decision.

Because of the Russia-Ukraine war: Finland plans to join NATO

Finland, with its vast territory but only 5.4 million inhabitants, looks back on decades of non-alignment and neutrality. The Scandinavians would give this up if they joined NATO*. “Those who make the decision must carefully weigh the facts for and against,” Niinistö said. “Once the decision is made, there is no turning back.”

Most recently, there had been a rapid change of mood after Russia had attacked Ukraine with an estimated 150,000 soldiers*. And the images of alleged war crimes also reached the parliament in Helsinki, before which Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video link on Friday (April 8).

The Ukrainian President reminded the MPs of the Soviet invasion of their country in the Finnish Winter War of 1939/40, which Finland was only able to repel with heavy losses of soldiers and areas of Karelia. In recent years, the country and Finland’s defense forces have moved closer and closer to NATO after Russia annexed Crimea in the Black Sea in violation of international law in 2014. An example: At the end of March, Finnish soldiers rehearsed the emergency with NATO colleagues – also with German Bundeswehr soldiers* – in the “Cold Response” exercise in northern Norway.

Finland wants to join NATO: Russia responds with a threat from Moscow

Striking: Both the north-eastern tip of Norway and the north of Finland border on or are close to the Russian Oblast Murmansk*, where the Northern Fleet is stationed in the city of the same name (around 300,000 inhabitants) and in neighboring Severomorsk. A reaction to Finland’s security policy efforts immediately followed from Moscow – and with a drastic choice of words.

I think that would be a terrible tragedy for the entire Finnish people.

“If the Finnish leadership gets involved, it would be a strategic mistake. Finland, which has successfully developed over the years thanks to close trade and economic ties with Russia, would be a target. I think it would be a terrible tragedy for the entire Finnish people,” declared loudly picture Russian Duma deputy Vladimir Jabarov. It is unlikely that “the Finns themselves would sign a map for the destruction of their country”.

Finland joining NATO because of the Russia-Ukraine war? Cyber ​​attacks on ministries

A cyber attack on the Finnish Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs was apparently carried out just on Friday. The Defense Department confirmed around noon an “overload attack” on its website, like the portal hbl.fi reported. The Foreign Ministry’s offer in Finnish and English was also affected. However, the authorship is still unclear. Investigations were ongoing, Defense Ministry spokesman Kristian Vakkuri said. Internal information channels were not affected. No data was leaked either. At 1 p.m. the websites of the Foreign Ministry were back online, while those of the Defense Department initially remained unavailable. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA