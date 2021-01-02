Many stories are still heard and heard in Bollywood about actress Dharmendra and Hema Malini. One such anecdote is related to Hema Malini’s wedding. We all know that Dharam Paji was once mad at the love of actress Hema Malini. Even around Hema, he did not like to throw anyone away. However, there was a time when actress Hema was about to get married to famous actor Jitendra of her era.

Yes, it is true, Jitendra fell in love with Hema during the shooting of 1974 film ‘Dulhan’. The matter had moved so much that Jitendra and Hema were about to get married. Meanwhile, Jeetendra’s fiancée Shobha Kapoor came to know about this when she ran to Dharmendra to ask for help. Let us tell you that Shobha was an airhostess by profession.

According to media reports, after getting drunk, Dharam Paji went straight to Hema Malini’s house with Shobha. After this, the same thing happened in such cases. Jitendra and Hema’s marriage broke up. Let us tell you that after this, love developed between Hema and Dharmendra and despite being married, Dharam Paji married Hema.