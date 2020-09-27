Jaswant Singh, who handled the foreign, defense and finance ministries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, died this morning. He remained fully active in politics till he went into a coma. Jaswant was not only a minister, but he also came forward as a shield in times of crisis.

On 24 December 1999, Indian Airlines aircraft IC-814 was hijacked by terrorists. The terrorists took the plane first to Amritsar, then to Lahore, then to Dubai and finally to Kandahar. The Vajpayee government had to leave three terrorists to save the passengers. Jaswant Singh had gone to Kandahar regarding these three terrorists.

The aircraft was at Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan from 25 to 31 December, where the Taliban government was ruling at that time. During this time, the attackers killed a youth named Rupen Katyal and injured some other passengers. The government had to release terrorists Masood Azhar, Mushtaq Zargar and Omar Sheikh in exchange for the release of the passengers. The exchange of terrorists and passengers took place at Kandahar Airport under the leadership of Jaswant Singh. However, after this Jaswant Singh also faced a lot of criticism.

While in government, Jaswant Singh tried hard to improve relations with Pakistan. After the attack on the Parliament, the government was under pressure to fight Pakistan, but Jaswant insisted that he should not fight. After the Pokhran nuclear test in 1998, there was a lot of criticism about India’s economic sanctions, then only Jaswant Singh came forward and gave a proper answer.

Jaswant did not get ticket from BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha election

Jaswant Singh took charge of ministries like Defense, Foreign and Finance between 1996 and 2004 in the NDA government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After serving for a long time in the Indian Army, he ventured into politics. He was a member of both houses of parliament. He went to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1980. In 1996, Vajpayee became the finance minister in the government. After the fall of the BJP government, when Vajpayee became the government again after two years, he became the foreign minister. He took over as the Minister of Defense in 2000. After this, he became finance minister again in 2002.

Jaswant Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP, was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, after which he contested as an independent candidate, but lost.

Jaswant Singh was ill since his house collapsed. He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. After this, he was admitted to the hospital several times. In June this year, he was again hospitalized.

