Oleksandr Mykhed has not stopped writing since the Russian army invaded his country more than two years ago, but he has not returned to reading novels. On February 22, 2022, he was awakened by the explosions of missiles and the nearby clatter of helicopter blades as they stormed the nearby airport. He and his wife were not opening their eyes to a new day, but to a new hellish world that has not stopped since. Mykhed called his parents, who lived nearby, and told them they had to flee. Perhaps paralyzed by fear, or by a sudden, disturbing reality they could not come to terms with, the parents stayed, and Oleksandr Mykhed, along with his wife and their terrified dog, fled by car to western Ukraine. His parents lived for three weeks hidden in a basement, feeling the deep tremor of explosions above their heads, and sometimes also the gunshots and wild screams of the invaders, which were confused with the cries of the victims, men killed at point-blank range, women raped, in the old tradition of the Soviet soldiery. When Mykhed returned a few months later to his city liberated by the Ukrainian army, his house no longer existed, destroyed by a missile hours after they left. Among the piles of books mixed with rubble and shrapnel of what had been his beloved library, some birds had built a nest.

By then, Oleksandr Mykhed, who had been a teacher and art critic until then, had joined the army and could already assemble and disassemble a machine gun and fire it with ease. The only distraction that calmed him down was playing basketball. He had trouble reading anything, especially novels. “I don’t believe in the possibility of escaping into fictional worlds when the reality of your life is on fire,” he later wrote. He read little or nothing, but he wrote all the time. He wrote out of an instinct for testimony and therapy. Only by writing did he find it possible to somehow organize the extreme confusion and horror of daily experience. He realized that the past had suddenly disappeared, just as the places of his former life had been swept away, the beloved familiar space of the house, the streets and gardens of the morning walks he and his wife took with the dog. He could not look at the nearby, now unreal photos of everything he had lost on his phone. I just wrote and wrote, at any time, in any way. How to tell a horror without relief. How to find words to understand or even just to describe the brutality of the invading soldiers, the bovine acquiescence of the vast majority of people in Russia. How to convey the intensity of the rage of someone who sees their peaceful world destroyed overnight by a criminal injustice.

To write was to recount what he saw before his eyes, what he heard, what he smelled, the smoke from the fires, the smell of burning tires, the stench of rotten food that assailed him when he opened the intact refrigerator in the ruins of his house. There was only one task that was necessary and urgent in order to continue writing: he had to give a precise account of each of the crimes, of the tortures, of all the acts of barbarism, even the names of each of those people who now lay like piles of bloody rags in the ruins of the houses and in the ditches of the roads. The invaders left their dead soldiers behind, discarded as useless cannon fodder. But he had to write the name of each victim, and sometimes also write on the backs or clothes of the living. Mykhed says that many parents wrote their name, address and family phone number on the skin of a child in marker, and wrote it themselves, so that if they were killed or injured in an attack, they could be identified. Writing is documenting with the veracity of a police investigator or an examining magistrate, or of a reporter who risks his life to obtain a testimony. All possible evidence must be gathered for when the day comes when some justice can be done, even if there is no way to repair so much destruction and so much suffering, or to punish the worst culprits. “We must bear witness to Evil,” Mykhed writes.

But writing is also pushing the limits of language and of one’s own expressive capacity to describe the unheard of, the unimaginable, the extremes of cruelty and of human resistance, the absurdity and unreality of war, which perhaps only those who have lived through it can fully conceive. I like to recall a maxim of the great physicist and Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman: “It requires more talent to imagine what exists than what does not exist.” That is why Oleksandr Mykhed says that these are not times for fictions about the Russian invasion and the war: “Reality is so cruel and so abnormal that you cannot, you should not, invent anything.” Even Ukrainian poetry has changed with the war. Mykhed says that in recent times there has been an explosion of poetry in the country, but that the experimental and the abstruse are now being pushed aside. Poetry has become “functional and ritual,” and has returned to its origins: crying for the dead, the execration of the cruelty of the enemy.

Novels will take a while to arrive. With rare exceptions, the novel is an art that requires the slow maturation of what has been lived, the process of composting in the darkness that transmutes experience into fiction. There is a retrospective literature made of time, and there is another no less valuable one that springs from instantaneousness, without any mediation or distance, without the advantages of perspective, although also without the deceptions and vagueness of memory: it is instantaneousness that vibrates in a newspaper report, or in a diary entry, or in a letter, when they were written. The narrative present is not disfigured by the knowledge of what happened later. And this type of immediate and convulsive writing breaks the margins of established genres because the story it must tell is too strange, incredible, even deformed, to fit into any of them. That is why the book that Oleksandr Mykhed began writing on the very day the war began, recently translated into English under the title of The Language of WarThere are diary entries, there are ramblings and memories, there are headlines and newspaper stories, interviews, conversations overheard in passing, there is black humor from people accustomed to the constant proximity of death. We need a minimum degree of order to make things intelligible and not blindly succumb to terror. But it is not permissible to give a comforting form to that which lacks it. A shattered and unrecognizable reality seems to demand the crude juxtapositions of collagethe uncertainty of the fragmentary and the unfinished. Who who is not there right now can tell what it is like to live under Israeli bombs in Gaza, under Russian bombs in Ukraine. I don’t know if Oleksandr Mykhed is still fulfilling his duty as a soldier, but he has certainly carried out his responsibility as a writer admirably. It is not true that literature is a superfluous luxury, a sleight of hand for experts, a sermon of whatever ideology is in fashion. Mykhed says that writing in the present tense is also an antidote to the deceptions of memory: “Memory works in a deceitful way and tries to tell us that things were not so bad. I want to make sure that we remember how bad they are.”