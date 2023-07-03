The fifth installment of “The Night of the Demon”, which is called “The Red Door”, is, as its name suggests, knocking on the doors of theaters worldwide. The premiere will be this year and is a direct sequel to “The Night of the Demon” (2010) and “The Night of the Demon: Chapter 2” (2013). The other films in this franchise that were made later were “Night of the Demon: Chapter 3” (2015) and “Night of the Demon: The Last Key” (2018). Find out the details about the launch of this film production.

When does “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” premiere?

The premiere of this film will be on Thursday, July 6 in all movie theaters in Latin America. In addition, on Friday the 7th it will be available at USA, your country of origin. Initially, it was scheduled for October 6 of this year; however, it was decided to advance his arrival and, on the contrary, delay that of “Madame Web“, which thus generated an exchange.

When does “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” come out in Peru?

This fifth installment of the franchise “insidious” will be on July 6 in all cinemas in the national territory. It will also be the debut of Patrick Wilson as director of a film, of which he in turn works as an actor. This will take place immediately after the second film in this saga, in which we will follow the family Lambert and his son daltonwho will harbor evil spirits within him.

What classification does “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” have in Peru?

This movie in Perujust like the deliveries you have previously had, It is not recommended for children under 14 years of age.. Therefore, children can come to see this production always accompanied by an adult due to the strong images that all horror films show.

Where can I see the complete saga of “The Night of the Demon”?

The films of “The Night of the Demon” chapter 1 (2010), 2 (2013) and 3 (2015), in addition to the fourth production called “The Last Key”, which premiered in 2018; can be enjoyed through the Netflix streaming platform.

