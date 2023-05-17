We are about to experience the adrenaline of “Fast and Furious 10” once again, and this time in the company of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa. This new film directed by Louis Leterrior promises to thrill audiences again with its story and special effects. Meet HERE when is the premiere of “Fast X” in theaters in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and other Central American countries.
When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries?
The premiere of “Fast and Furious 10” It’s closer than you expected. This Thursday, May 18, 2023 will be the official launch of the film “Fast X” in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Are you ready to get excited with Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa?
What characters will appear in “Fast and Furious 10”?
Below we present the actors who will represent the characters in this new edition of “Fast and Furious”.
- Vin Diesel – Dominic Toretto
- Jason Momoa – Dante
- Michelle Rodriguez-Letty
- Tyrese Gibson – Roman Pearce
- Scott Eastwood – Little Nobody
- Sung Kang – Han Seoul-Oh
- Jordana Brewster – Mia Toretto
- Ludacris – Tej Parker
- John Cena – Jakob Toretto
- Alan Ritchson – Agent Rimes
- Jason Statham–Deckard Shaw
- Rita Moreno – Granny Toretto
- Nathalie Emmanuel-Ramsey
- Helen Mirren – Queenie Shaw
- Charlize Theron-Cipher
- Brie Larson–Tess
- Michael Rooker – Friend
Watch the second official trailer for “Fast and Furious 10”!
Last Wednesday, April 19, the second trailer for “Fast and Furious 10” was officially released. Do not miss it!
