We are about to experience the adrenaline of “Fast and Furious 10” once again, and this time in the company of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa. This new film directed by Louis Leterrior promises to thrill audiences again with its story and special effects. Meet HERE when is the premiere of “Fast X” in theaters in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and other Central American countries.

When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries?

The premiere of “Fast and Furious 10” It’s closer than you expected. This Thursday, May 18, 2023 will be the official launch of the film “Fast X” in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Are you ready to get excited with Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa?

“Fast and Furious 10” opens this May 18 in Latin American countries. Photo: Universal Pictures

What characters will appear in “Fast and Furious 10”?

Below we present the actors who will represent the characters in this new edition of “Fast and Furious”.

Vin Diesel – Dominic Toretto

Jason Momoa – Dante

Michelle Rodriguez-Letty

Tyrese Gibson – Roman Pearce

Scott Eastwood – Little Nobody

Sung Kang – Han Seoul-Oh

Jordana Brewster – Mia Toretto

Ludacris – Tej Parker

John Cena – Jakob Toretto

Alan Ritchson – Agent Rimes

Jason Statham–Deckard Shaw

Rita Moreno – Granny Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel-Ramsey

Helen Mirren – Queenie Shaw

Charlize Theron-Cipher

Brie Larson–Tess

Michael Rooker – Friend

Watch the second official trailer for “Fast and Furious 10”!

Last Wednesday, April 19, the second trailer for “Fast and Furious 10” was officially released. Do not miss it!

